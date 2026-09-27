Top leader requests Hanoi to develop rapidly, ensure quality, identity and better livability

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi must lead in setting new standards for urban governance, science and technology, digital transformation, green development, culture, public services and quality of life, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told municipal voters on September 27.

Meeting with voters from 10 wards in election constituency No. 1 of Hanoi ahead of the second session of the 16th National Assembly, the top leader thanked voters for and recognised their candid and responsible opinions.

He briefed them on major developments in the country, noting that 2026 marks the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, as well as the first year of the 16th National Assembly’s tenure and the State apparatus’s 2026–2031 term.

The General Secretary and President stressed that there must be no delay between resolutions and action, or between decisions and results in people’s lives, adding that laws must not only serve management but also facilitate development, while outdated regulations must not hinder growth.

Attention must be paid to promptly removing bottlenecks, unlocking and mobilising resources for national development, while protecting the lawful and legitimate rights and interests of the people, he noted.

Hanoi's voters at the meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 27. (Photo: VNA)

The leader said economic growth must ultimately be reflected in and measured by people’s lives, with higher growth bringing better jobs and incomes, schools and hospitals, suitable housing, a cleaner environment and more responsive public services. Development cannot be considered complete if people’s legitimate daily concerns remain unresolved.

Against this backdrop, he asked Hanoi to move ahead and set new standards. The capital must modernise while preserving its cultural identity and historical values, and develop strongly without losing the character and landscapes that distinguish it.

Regarding planning, land policies and major projects, General Secretary and President Lam said Hanoi is entering an important development period, with a long-term master plan being concretised through projects that could shape the capital for decades.

The leader urged the municipal authorities to engage in dialogue with residents, provide full information and carefully consider legitimate views from people, experts and scientists.

He also emphasised that land acquisition, compensation, support and resettlement must be transparent and balance interests, while land management must be fundamentally improved so land can become a development resource and people’s legitimate rights are protected.

On grassroots administration, the General Secretary and President said bottlenecks must be addressed decisively, stressing that the municipal authorities needs to seriously review voters’ feedback and thoroughly address the difficulties facing grassroots administrations.

He said streamlining the apparatus does not mean uniform staffing levels, stressing that decentralisation must go with adequate personnel, resources, data and accountability, while matters that can be handled locally should be resolved at the grassroots level.

The best way to engage with people is to stay close to them, understand their concerns and address their legitimate needs, he said, adding that the ultimate measure of grassroots administrations is whether people make fewer trips, receive faster services and have their petitions addressed clearly and promptly.

Regarding education and healthcare, General Secretary and President Lam said the implementation should be measured by tangible results for people, with primary healthcare serving as the first point of care and training aligned with demand, supported by technology and data linking grassroots and higher-level facilities. Social and resettlement housing should ensure stable and convenient living conditions, not merely provide accommodation, he noted.

He also requested to shift from ad hoc environmental responses to regular governance and prevention, using data, monitoring and public information to manage pollution. Food safety must be controlled throughout the production and distribution chain, with stronger traceability and strict handling of violations.

The leader expressed his belief that, drawing on its thousand-year cultural heritage, resources and the aspirations of its Party organisation, authorities and people, Hanoi will translate major policies into concrete results so that the capital develops not only rapidly, but with quality, identity and better livability./.

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