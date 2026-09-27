Politics

Vietnam, Algeria seek stronger defence cooperation

Algeria-Vietnam relations have deep historical and humanitarian roots, forged through the struggle against colonialism and for national independence and strengthened by solidarity, mutual respect and trust.

Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia (left), Director of the Vietnam People’s Army's General Department of Politics, and Gen. Said Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (PNA) of Algeria at their meeting on September 26. (Photo: VNA)
Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia (left), Director of the Vietnam People’s Army's General Department of Politics, and Gen. Said Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (PNA) of Algeria at their meeting on September 26. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – Gen. Said Chengriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army (PNA) of Algeria, on September 26 hosted a welcome ceremony and held talks with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), led by Politburo Member, Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Director of the VPA's General Department of Politics.

Chengriha welcomed Nghia and the delegation on their official visit to Algeria, describing it as a new step in strengthening military cooperation and elevating ties between the two armies, thereby contributing to the interests of the two countries.

He stressed that Algeria-Vietnam relations have deep historical and humanitarian roots, forged through the struggle against colonialism and for national independence and strengthened by solidarity, mutual respect and trust.

The 1954 Dien Bien Phu Victory of the Vietnamese people strongly inspired the Algerian people’s struggle for independence, while providing valuable experience in organising and mobilising forces and conducting armed resistance against colonialism.

Recalling Algeria’s solidarity and support for the Vietnamese people during their past struggle for national independence and reunification, Chengriha said the shared history of struggle and solidarity between the two peoples provides a foundation for advancing bilateral friendship and cooperation.

The Algerian PNA attaches importance to consolidating its military cooperation with the VPA in various areas, particularly military history, training and defence industry, he said, affirming Algeria’s readiness to further promote cooperation between the two armies.

For his part, Nghia said that on the solid foundation of bilateral relations, defence cooperation has achieved notable results in delegation exchanges, training, and information and communications.

He expressed sincere thanks to Algeria for sending experts to Vietnam to teach French and Arabic and supporting the training of Vietnamese military personnel in Algeria.

To further deepen bilateral defence cooperation, particularly political and ideological work in the armed forces, Nghia proposed the two sides continue to focus on delegation exchanges, especially high-level contacts; training; defence industry; logistics; and communications and public information, helping people of the two countries and the international community gain a better understanding of the valuable traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria and their armed forces.

Regarding training cooperation, he suggested Algeria consider increasing training quotas for Vietnamese military personnel in fields where it has strengths, affirming that Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence is ready to receive Algerian military trainees to study Vietnamese and attend the International Defence Officials’ Course in Vietnam.

On this occasion, Nghia presented Chengriha with the Arabic-language copyright edition of the book “Dien Bien Phu” by General Vo Nguyen Giap, expressing his hope that the publication would help people of the two countries, particularly younger generations and international friends, gain a deeper understanding of the Dien Bien Phu Victory and Vietnam-Algeria solidarity and friendship.

Later the same day, Nghia paid a courtesy call on Maj. Gen. Mabrouk Saba, Director of the Information and Communications Department of the General Staff of the PNA.

Saba highlighted the historical bonds between Vietnam and Algeria forged through their struggles for national liberation, saying these ties provide a foundation for further consolidating solidarity and traditional friendship. He expressed his hope that the visit will help promote defence cooperation and open up opportunities for information and communications cooperation between the two armies.

Nghia expressed his impression at the 55-year development of the department and shared Vietnam’s experience in attaching importance to political education, communications, culture, arts, emulation and commendation.

He said VPA press and television agencies, together with cultural institutions, traditional houses and museums, contribute to building a politically strong army, strengthening the political resolve and confidence of officers and soldiers, preventing the risks of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”, and combating hostile activities.

Nghia proposed the two sides strengthen coordination in promoting patriotism, solidarity and friendship between the two nations' people; share information on strategic cooperation and achievements in army building; and exchange experience in information and communications work amid digital transformation, making effective use of technology to fulfil assigned tasks.

Earlier, on September 25, Nghia and the VPA delegation laid flowers at a memorial stele dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Algiers.

The delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria, where Nghia called on the embassy to continue implementing the Party’s foreign policy and new requirements set out by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, translating them into concrete work and practical results.

Regarding overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs, Nghia urged the embassy to pay greater attention to Vietnamese people in Algeria, from long-settled families to those who have recently arrived to work or study, noting that OVs are an integral part of the Vietnamese nation and an important resource for national development.

He expressed his hope that the embassy's officials and staff would continue fulfilling their duties and serving as a bridge to further nurture Vietnam-Algeria friendship and contribute to mobilising resources for national development in the new period./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Algeria #Vietnam People’s Army #Algeria-Vietnam relations #defence cooperation Algeria
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