Vietnam pushes trade as partner country at India's UPITS Show

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy and Trade Office in India have rolled out a slate of activities on trade, investment, innovation, tourism, aviation, culture, cuisine and fashion as the country is attending the 2026 Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) as a partner nation.

The show opened on September 25 at the India Expo Centre & Mart, drawing more than 2,400 exhibitors from seven countries hunting for suppliers, deals and partnerships. It ranks as the biggest and most prestigious trade event in Uttar Pradesh, a state with India's third-largest GDP and a population exceeding 246 million, the country's largest.

This year's edition is designed to link manufacturers, exporters, micro, small and mid-sized enterprises, investors and international trade partners, bolstering Uttar Pradesh's push to become a global manufacturing and supply hub. Vietnam is one of the six partner countries this year, alongside Japan, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus.

Organisers expect the five-day show, running through September 29, to draw more than 550 international buyers, roughly 15,000 B2B participants and upward of 450,000 general visitors.

Vietnam is fielding one of the largest delegations among partner countries, with more than 30 companies, plus models, designers and chefs, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh told Vietnam News Agency.

The delegation is also using the event to pitch Vietnamese firms on investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, which officials see as ripe for deeper economic ties.

Vietnam Pavilion draws numerous visitors (Photo: VNA)

The roughly 100 sq.m Vietnam Pavilion is divided into four sections: fruit, agricultural goods and processed food; industrial and consumer products, leather, footwear and apparel; tourism, aviation and cuisine; and others.

Indian and international companies have toured the pavilion to check out Vietnamese products and scope out potential deals.

The delegation is also co-hosting business forums alongside its product displays, aimed at forging partnerships between Vietnamese and Indian firms.

Vietnamese chefs are cooking traditional dishes using Indian ingredients as part of the show, offering a taste of cultural exchange alongside the trade agenda.

It also includes traditional Vietnamese instrumental performances and a fashion show featuring Vietnamese and Indian models, along with spouses of Vietnamese embassy officials wearing traditional long dress designed by Doan Trang./.

​