Business

Vietnam draws new supply-chain links from OCTF 2026

Against the backdrop of changing global and regional supply chains, stronger connections between Vietnamese businesses and foreign suppliers could help diversify sourcing, improve production efficiency and expand domestic firms' participation in value chains.

The exhibition drew more than 18,000 online registrations, with about 75% of visitors being professional buyers from factories, manufacturers, distributors and procurement departments of brands operating in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
The exhibition drew more than 18,000 online registrations, with about 75% of visitors being professional buyers from factories, manufacturers, distributors and procurement departments of brands operating in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 100 million USD in transactions at the fourth OCTF Vietnam Smart Technology Exhibition has highlighted growing opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to connect with foreign suppliers, particularly in electronics, advanced materials and supporting industries.

The exhibition, which concluded recently in Hanoi, brought together 106 international businesses showcasing more than 3,000 products, ranging from electronic components and auto parts to energy storage equipment, precision machinery and advanced materials.

Beyond product sales, the event saw foreign suppliers' growing interest in deeper cooperation in component supply, contract manufacturing, technical services and participation in Vietnam's production chains. Chinese businesses and investors in particular explored opportunities to expand their presence in the Vietnamese market.

More than 18,000 people registered online for the exhibition, about 75% of whom were professional buyers from factories, manufacturers, distributors and procurement departments. Another 4,817 visitors attended in person, reflecting significant demand for equipment, materials and production solutions as Vietnamese businesses upgrade their production capacity.

Zheng Yongshi, a representative of Smart Space (Guangdong) Holdings Co., Ltd. and Token Aluminum Products Co., Ltd., said Vietnam's manufacturing transformation, together with the growth of new energy and smart consumption, is creating new demand for products and materials.

Some foreign suppliers yet to establish factories in Vietnam are seeking local partners through trade promotion activities. They are looking to supply customised materials, components and technical services to Vietnamese manufacturers.

OCTF 2026 also featured an industrial forum, specialised seminars, one-on-one business meetings and factory visits, enabling companies to identify potential partners beyond the exhibition floor.

For Vietnamese businesses, the event offered another channel to access technology, materials and equipment.

Pham Ngoc Giap, a representative from GK FineChem Vietnam, said the company secured two orders from foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam for environmental monitoring equipment for newly established laboratories.

Against the backdrop of changing global and regional supply chains, stronger connections between Vietnamese businesses and foreign suppliers could help diversify sourcing, improve production efficiency and expand domestic firms' participation in value chains.

The event also aligns with Politburo Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, dated June 8, 2026, which calls for selective attraction of foreign investment, with priority given to medium- and long-term projects in areas such as electronics, advanced materials and supply chains./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #OCTF 2026 #Vietnamese businesses #Vietnam Smart Technology Exhibition #supporting industries
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