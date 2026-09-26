Politics

General Secretary and President calls for expanded Vietnam-Canada people-to-people exchanges

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam called on members of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association to work more closely with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, and continue to enhance their role as a bridge between the two peoples.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates pose for a photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and delegates pose for a photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Ottawa (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has suggested expanding people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and Canada in connection with new areas of cooperation, at a meeting with the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association on September 25.

These areas include science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, green transition, climate change response, education and training, and human resource development, he said.

At the meeting, which took place as part of his state visit to Canada, General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam-Canada relations have made important progress over more than half a century since the establishment of diplomatic ties and nearly a decade since the two countries established their comprehensive partnership.

Political trust has continued to be strengthened, while trade and investment ties, as well as collaboration in defence and security, science and technology, and education and training have developed strongly. People-to-people exchanges have also been continuously strengthened and expanded.

The top Vietnamese leader expressed his sincere thanks for the valuable support provided by Canadian friends to Vietnam and bilateral relations, saying their sentiments and support, demonstrated through various meaningful activities, have served as a source of encouragement for the Vietnamese people to overcome difficult periods in the cause of national construction and defence.

He stressed that Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, resilience, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations; proactively participating in the building and shaping of multilateral institutions; actively pursuing comprehensive and extensive international integration; serving as an active and responsible member of the international community; and actively contributing to addressing common challenges.

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Members of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association at the meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)



The leader said that building on more than 50 years of bilateral relations and guided by the interests of the two peoples, Vietnamese and Canadian leaders have decided to upgrade the relations to a strategic partnership, bringing bilateral ties toward greater substance and sustainability. Political relations serve as the foundation, economic, trade and investment cooperation as the focus, science, technology and innovation as a breakthrough area, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges as a solid social foundation, he emphasised.

To further deepen the friendship between the two countries, the General Secretary and President called on members of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association to work more closely with the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Canada Friendship Association, continue to enhance their role as a bridge between the two peoples, promote greater awareness of Vietnam in Canada and Canada in Vietnam, and foster mutual understanding, trust and friendship.

Drawing on their prestige, affection and deep understanding of Vietnam, he urged the association's members to continue serving as friends and “people-to-people ambassadors,” helping present the Canadian public with a truthful and objective picture of a peaceful, stable, dynamic and innovative Vietnam that is integrating into the world and always ready to be a friend and cooperate for shared development with all countries.

The friendship associations of the two countries should play a core role in expanding the friendship network to the younger generation, ensuring continuity in bilateral relations by encouraging greater participation by young people, students, scholars, young entrepreneurs and Vietnamese Canadians, and organising youth, student, cultural and educational exchanges.

The associations should work closely together to promote and connect localities, universities, businesses and people’s organisations in the two countries, establishing regular exchange mechanisms and linking the interests of organisations, businesses, communities and localities in both countries, he said.

The leader also asked the associations to pay more attention to connecting with, accompanying and promoting the active role of the Vietnamese community in Canada, helping them stabilise their lives, integrate well into the host society, and serve as a bridge for friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association spoke highly of the positive developments in bilateral relations, stressing their strong sentiments and close ties with Vietnam and their commitment to further promoting people-to-people solidarity between the two countries.

Philip Fernandez, a founding member of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association, said that its members have published numerous articles and made statements highlighting Vietnam’s country, people and development.

He informed the General Secretary and President that association has maintained various activities focused on Vietnam. In early 2026, its members took part in discussions on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Vietnam’s development orientations for the new period.

General Secretary and President Lam said the affection that Canadian friends have shown for Vietnam has been quiet and enduring for more than half a century, without fanfare or expectation of anything in return. Built on this valuable foundation of friendship and affection, the strategic partnership will enter a new phase of development, he affirmed./.

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