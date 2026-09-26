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Da Nang international financial centre joins sustainable finance network

Joining FC4S from the early stage of VIFC-DN’s development is expected to help the centre access international experience, standards and best practices in green and sustainable finance, while expanding links with financial centres, institutions and international investors.

Da Nang People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung (third from left) and other Vietnamese officials at a meeting with UNDP leaders in New York. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung (third from left) and other Vietnamese officials at a meeting with UNDP leaders in New York. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – The Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN) has become a member of the Financial Centres for Sustainability (FC4S) network, coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The announcement was made during a working session between a delegation from Da Nang city, led by municipal People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung, and UNDP in New York on September 25.

The event was attended by UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director of the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support (BPPS) Marcos Athias Neto, and Ambassador to the UN Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN.

At the event, Hung thanked UNDP for its support to Da Nang, particularly in innovation, the circular economy, green transition, climate change adaptation and sustainable urban development.

He said the city hopes to deepen cooperation with UNDP, especially in mobilising international resources, accessing advanced models and standards, and implementing initiatives that can contribute to the city’s socio-economic development.

Da Nang has significant demand for investment in strategic infrastructure, urban transport, energy, digital transformation, innovation, green urban development and climate change adaptation. The city therefore seeks to attract more long-term and sustainable international capital for these areas, he said.

Neto highlighted Vietnam as a key partner of UNDP, noting that the two sides will step up implementation of the 2027-2031 Country Programme, focusing on climate change response and environmental protection, economic and digital transformation, inclusive human development, and governance and the rule of law.

He spoke highly of Da Nang’s focus on green, sustainable development and innovation, and affirmed UNDP’s readiness to continue supporting the city’s sustainability efforts.

Joining FC4S from the early stage of VIFC-DN’s development is expected to help the centre access international experience, standards and best practices in green and sustainable finance, while expanding links with financial centres, institutions and international investors.

Established under the Vietnamese Government’s Decree No. 323/2025/ND-CP dated December 18, 2025, VIFC-DN aims to develop into a new-generation financial centre focusing on fintech, green finance and trade finance, while piloting new financial models and developing specialised financial products.

The centre targets international investment in infrastructure, energy, technology, the green economy, trade and tourism.

Established in 2017 under UNDP coordination, the FC4S network brings together 44 financial centres seeking to mobilise finance for national sustainable development goals, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #VIFC-DN #Da Nang #FC4S #UNDP Da Nang
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