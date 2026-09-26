Politics

Top leader’s trip to US, Canada underscores Vietnam’s message in new era: FM

Bilateral and multilateral engagement during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's five-day trip through the US and Canada opened doors for concrete cooperation while advancing shared goals with the UN, US and Canada want Vietnam to take a bigger hand in global and regional affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has cast General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's five-day trip through the US and Canada as a milestone that cemented the country's standing on the world stage.

The September 20-25 trip marked the top leader's first outing to the United Nations (UN), with his attendance at the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session, and his debut visits to the US and Canada since Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term.

His state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour was the first by a Vietnamese Party and State leader since the two nations began diplomatic ties 50 years ago, arriving amid an increasingly complex global landscape, with geopolitical, economic and technological shifts.

At the highest levels, the leader pressed Vietnam's case for its economic renewal and laid out the country's development goals and foreign policy direction for a new era, Trung said.

He used the occasion to position Vietnam as a responsible player in the international community that proactively and actively contributes to settling global challenges.

His address at the high-level General Debate won praise for urging UN to elevate its role and shore up multilateral institutions at a moment when the organisation is facing numerous challenges.

On this occasion, he also met with UN funds, development agencies and specialised bodies to offer Vietnam's cooperation, with officials citing the country as a model for how developing nations can partner with the UN.

Another highlight was his string of meetings with government and legislative leaders, business executives, scholars, friends and Vietnamese communities across the US and Canada. The US meetings and working sessions built momentum in bilateral ties and showed Vietnam’s goodwill on issues of mutual concern, including trade. In Canada, the two countries agreed to upgrade ties to a Strategic Partnership, backed by an action plan spanning a wide range of areas.

Beyond the General Secretary and President's own schedule, other senior Vietnamese officials met separately with partners, businesses and research institutes. Vietnamese companies struck a series of agreements with US and Canadian counterparts on trade, investment, technology, education, energy and transport cooperation tailored to both sides' priorities.

Overall, Trung said the mix of bilateral and multilateral engagement opened doors for concrete cooperation while advancing shared goals with the UN, US and Canada - all of which, he said, want Vietnam to take a bigger hand in global and regional affairs.

According to him, UN officials and member states value Vietnam's views on global affairs, its policy proposals and track record, including regional peacekeeping contributions, and want the country's role to keep growing.

Trung called on Vietnamese agencies to work with UN bodies not just for funding, as in the past, but to tap the organisation's expertise for the country's next growth phase, including drawing on international norms for intellectual property, information technology and AI governance.

On the US and Canada fronts, ministries, agencies, and localities must now turn commitments into action with firm timelines and accountability, spanning political ties, people-to-people exchange, science - technology, economy-trade - investment, national defence - security, energy, and education - training, particularly quality workforce, he said.

Trung also urged fast-tracking capacity building in emerging sectors, singling out nuclear energy cooperation as a new frontier where both the US and Canada bring ample expertise./.

VNA
#UN #Vietnam-Canada relations #To Lam #CPV Canada United States Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

Top leader highlights Vietnam–US ties in FPA policy speech

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam delivered a policy speech at the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in New York on September 22 morning (local time). This was part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and conduct bilateral activities in the US.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam leaves Ottawa on the evening of September 25 (local time), concluding his state visit to Canada. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader concludes state visit to Canada

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam left Ottawa on the evening of September 25 (local time), concluding his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivers remarks at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Canada have ample room for cooperation in new era: Canadian researcher

This convergence of interests creates space for Vietnam and Canada to develop broader and deeper relations. Although the two countries do not take exactly the same approach to every international issue, they share an interest in maintaining a rules-based system in which institutions and dialogue help limit the influence of power politics while giving countries greater room to pursue autonomous development choices, Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder and CEO of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft of Canada, said

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam attends Vietnam-Canada business roundtable

Addressing the roundtable, General Secretary and President To Lam spoke highly of the sound friendship between Vietnam and Canada, built on trust, mutual respect and win-win cooperation. The Comprehensive Partnership established in 2017 has provided a favourable framework for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The 11th theoretical exchange between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) in Berlin on September 24. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, German parties hold 11th theoretical exchange

The two sides held four discussion sessions on the multipolar world and changes in the international order; development models in the digital and artificial intelligence (AI) era; protection of international trade in a multipolar world; and the role of political parties in guiding transformation and addressing contemporary challenges.

An overview of the 7th meeting of the Vietnam-EU Joint Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU hold seventh meeting of Joint Committee

The meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to brief each other on their respective socio-economic situations and foreign policies, comprehensively review bilateral relations and assess the outcomes of meetings of the Joint Committee’s subcommittees on political affairs, sustainable development, and good governance, rule of law and human rights.

Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Nguyen Dinh Khang (L) and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, on September 23, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation

A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs visited the ‌Vatican's Secretariat of State, Dicastery for Evangelisation, Dicastery for Communication and Vatican Radio.

An overview of the online meeting with the Russian Federation Council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese NA in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: quochoi.vn)

Vietnam, Russia agree to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, stressed that cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federation Council, including activities between their respective groups, has received high appreciation from the leaders of both countries.

President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference in Ho Chi Minh City to adopt a draft report on the third round of inspection and supervision of the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board. (Photo: VNA)

Decentralisation must not lead to fragmented responsibility: NA President

Agencies directly managing, assigning and employing personnel must bear primary responsibility for their assessment and performance, while the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s advisory bodies should strengthen guidance, supervision and early risk warnings, President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man said.

Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping, Executive Director of the Institute of Regional and Country Studies and Director of the Vietnam Research Centre at China's Zhejiang University of Technology (Photo published by VNA)

UNGA 81: Top leader highlights four points reflecting int'l community’s common views

General Secretary and President To Lam's recent visits to several countries and his trip to New York to attend the High-Level General Debate of UNGA 81 signal the growing emphasis by Vietnam’s leadership on a diplomatic strategy of diversification and balance in response to the increasingly complex and uncertain global landscape, said Prof. Dr. Cheng Hanping of China.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Vietnamese Culture Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Key leader orders stronger measures to drive cultural development

Cultural spending should reach at least 2% of total State budget expenditure, with greater efficiency in allocation and disbursement and stronger mobilisation of social resources, said Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.