Vietnam, Canada adopt Action Plan to implement Strategic Partnership

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Canadian counterpart adopted an Action Plan to implement the Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership during their talks in Ottawa on September 25.



The Action Plan aims to translate commitments and orientations reached by high-ranking leaders into specific programmes and projects, particularly in priority areas including political and diplomatic affairs, economy and trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education and training, high-quality human resource development, energy security, the environment, sustainable development, transport, supply chain management and infrastructure, defence and security cooperation, law enforcement and justice, culture and people-to-people exchanges, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people and businesses of the two countries. The two ministers agreed on the need to regularly review and update the Action Plan.



Trung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Canada, stressing the upgrade of bilateral relations to the Strategic Partnership is an important milestone, reflecting growing mutual trust, increasingly aligned common interests and strategic visions, and expanding cooperation potential.



Anand also said Canada place importance on its Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, emphasising Canada’s commitment to deepening and making the partnership more substantive and effective.



The officials shared the view that the foreign ministries should play their coordinating role and promote the effective implementation of common perceptions and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders; maintain the momentum of exchanges and contacts at all levels; and enhance coordination among ministries, sectors, localities and businesses of the two countries.



They consented to make greater use of the Deputy Foreign Minister-level Political Consultation mechanism to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Global Affairs Canada in implementing outcomes and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders; regularly and effectively implement existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and continue discussions and consideration of establishing other strategically significant dialogue mechanisms.



The ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern.



Trung proposed that Canada step up coordination in multilateral and regional mechanisms, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, cooperation and development amid continued complex developments in the international situation.



Anand affirmed that Vietnam is a key partner for Canada in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Indo-Pacific region, and that Canada will continue to promote cooperation within the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership framework.



The two sides agreed to continue close coordination at the United Nations, ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and the Francophonie community.



They agreed to support each other in hosting APEC 2027 in Vietnam and APEC 2029 in Canada. Vietnam also affirmed its support for Canada’s hosting of the Francophonie Summit in 2028.



The ministers concurred to maintain regular exchanges and close coordination in implementing the Action Plan, periodically review its implementation results, and advance a number of priority programmes and projects to deliver concrete outcomes at an early date within the framework of the Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership./.

VNA