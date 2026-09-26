Business

Vietnam, US step up investment, financial cooperation

Vietnam hopes US companies, including Coca-Cola, will continue expanding their long-term investment while promoting innovation, supply chains, green transition and greater value creation in Vietnam.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Dean Thompson, Senior Director for Global Policy and Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company. (Photo: VNA)
Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Dean Thompson, Senior Director for Global Policy and Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held working sessions with major corporations and financial institutions during his trip to the US.

The meetings took place as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the high-level General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and his bilateral activities in the US, as well as his state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25.

During a meeting with a delegation from Coca-Cola led by Dean Thompson, Senior Director for Global Policy and Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company, the two sides discussed the company’s operations in Vietnam, future cooperation and issues related to the investment and business environment and sustainable development.

Tuan noted that Coca-Cola has operated in Vietnam for more than 30 years, with total investment exceeding 1 billion USD. He appreciated the company’s contributions to production, job creation, State budget revenues, supply chain development and community programmes.

He said economic, trade and investment cooperation is an important driver of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Vietnam hopes US companies, including Coca-Cola, will continue expanding their long-term investment while promoting innovation, supply chains, green transition and greater value creation in Vietnam.

For his part, Thompson said Vietnam remains an important market for Coca-Cola and expressed the company’s wish to expand cooperation. He said the company would continue linking its operations in Vietnam with sustainable development, product innovation, resource efficiency, sustainable packaging, collection and recycling, and community programmes.

vnanet_potal-thuc-day-hop-tac-giua-bo-tai-chinh-va-cac-tap-doan-lon-cua-hoa-ky-9050679.jpg
Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (fourth from right) and representatives of Standard Chartered. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with Standard Chartered leaders, the two sides discussed international capital markets, Vietnam’s prospects for raising funds internationally, sovereign credit ratings and ways to broaden and diversify the country’s international investor base.

Tuan highlighted Standard Chartered’s cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in connecting international investors, supporting sovereign credit rating activities and sharing experience in capital markets, green finance and sustainable finance.

Standard Chartered spoke highly of Vietnam’s macroeconomic foundations, long-term growth prospects and efforts to improve the investment environment, market transparency and international financial integration. It affirmed that Vietnam remains an important market and pledged to continue cooperation in banking, finance, capital markets, credit ratings, sustainable finance and international investor connections.

The two sides agreed to maintain close exchanges and promote specific cooperation, helping strengthen Vietnam’s links with international financial markets and mobilise resources for development./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-US #Standard Chartered #Coca-Cola #Ministry of Finance
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