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Vietnamese, Lao localities bolster Front cooperation

Both sides agreed to keep educating officials, Party members, youth union groups and the broader public, especially young people in both provinces, on the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

At the talks between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai province and the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Champasak province (Photo: VNA)
At the talks between the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai province and the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Champasak province (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Quang Ngai province and the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Champasak province held talks on September 25 to share experience and foster Front cooperation between the two sides.

Y Thi Bich Tho, Standing Vice President of the provincial VFF Committee, led the Vietnamese side, while Vatsana Silima, Chairwoman of the Champasak side, headed the Lao delegation.

Both sides agreed to keep educating officials, Party members, youth union groups and the broader public, especially young people in both provinces, on the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

They also committed to raising public awareness of the two countries' shared history and cooperation achievements, while boosting exchanges between chapters, communities and younger generations through appropriate activities.

The two committees will regularly share information to sharpen public awareness and responsibility for preserving bilateral ties, share expertise on Front operations, and coordinate events marking key anniversaries in the relationship, guided by the two Parties and States.

They'll also work to disseminate information, ramp up support and build conditions for businesses on both sides to expand economic cooperation, investment and trade under each country's laws, while encouraging public backing for efforts to locate, recover and repatriate remains of Vietnamese experts and volunteer soldiers killed in Laos.

The Quang Ngai committee offered 200 million VND (7,600 USD) to its Champasak counterpart for social welfare activities, as part of the talks.

The two sides also agreed that Quang Ngai will host a Champasak delegation for a working visit next year.

The talks closed with a cooperation agreement meant to underpin the broader relationship between the two countries’ Parties, States and people./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Lao Front for National Construction #Champasak province Laos Vietnam
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