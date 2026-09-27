Society

Deputy PM Pham Gia Tuc urges faster progress on two northern expressway projects

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on September 27 inspected Huu Nghi – Chi Lang and Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway projects, urging local authorities, investors and contractors to speed up construction to connect the two routes before the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2027.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (right) inspects Huu Nghi – Chi Lang and Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway projects. (Photo: VNA)
Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (right) inspects Huu Nghi – Chi Lang and Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway projects. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on September 27 inspected Huu Nghi – Chi Lang and Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway projects, urging local authorities, investors and contractors to speed up construction to connect the two routes before the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2027.

Following the site inspection, at the Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway construction site in Van Lang commune, Lang Son province, Tuc said the two expressways hold a strategic and important position in regional connectivity, helping to promote socio-economic development in Lang Son and Cao Bang provinces. Once completed and put into operation, they are expected to boost services, trade, goods circulation and tourism.

He asked the Party committees and authorities of Lang Son and Cao Bang, contractors, enterprises and relevant agencies to resolve outstanding issues and complete remaining site clearance in October, paving the way for accelerated construction and connection of the two projects.

Tuc requested the investors and enterprises to deploy more machinery and workers and take advantage of favourable weather to complete the remaining works, ensuring all components are built in sync and meet requirements upon completion and connection.

The Deputy PM also demanded the authorities of Lang Son to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to accelerate the pilot scheme on building smart border gates at dedicated freight transport routes in the areas of border markers 1119 – 1120 and 1088/2–1089 of the Huu Nghi (Vietnam) – Youyi Guan (China) international border gate pair.

According to the investor, more than 600ha, or over 99% of the area required for site clearance under the technical design, has been handed over for the Huu Nghi – Chi Lang expressway. Most of the mainline has been cleared, with outstanding work involving branch, frontage and cross roads, replacement land, and several interchanges. Contractors are working on 118 construction sites, with about 78% of the design-and-build contract value completed.

Work started in April 2024, the nearly 60km Huu Nghi – Chi Lang project includes over 43km of expressway and 16km of routes linking Tan Thanh and Coc Nam border gates. Its adjusted investment exceeds 11.8 trillion VND (over 456.26 million USD). The four-lane, 17m-roadbed first phase is scheduled for completion in 2026, followed by the full six-lane, 32.25m-roadbed configuration.

The Dong Dang – Tra Linh expressway spans over 121km, with 52.5km in Lang Son and 69.6km in Cao Bang. The Cao Bang provincial People’s Committee is the competent state agency, while Lang Son is responsible for site clearance in its territory.

The first phase, began in January 2024, spans over 93km with four lanes and is slated for completion and operation in 2027. The second phase, launched in August 2025, will expand the route and is scheduled for completion in 2028. Total investment exceeds 26.18 trillion VND. Site clearance is basically completed for both phases, with over 130 construction sites underway. Progress stands at over 79% for the first phase and about 34% for the second phase./

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #faster progress #northern expressway projects #Pham Gia Tuc #inspection Cao Bang Lang Son
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