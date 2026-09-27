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Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan

The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened in Tokyo on September 26, bringing Vietnamese banh mi, food and culture closer to Japanese people and the Vietnamese community. Held for the first time in Japan, the two-day festival offers a space for cultural exchange through cuisine.

#Banh Mi #Banh Mi Festival #Vietnam #Japan #Tokyo #Culture #Food
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Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu meets with 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders in Japan on September 23 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese KOLs in Japan encouraged to strengthen community ties

Speaking at a meeting in Tokyo on September 23 with around 30 Vietnamese content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Japan, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu said their ability to deliver information quickly and reach large audiences enables them to make practical contributions to strengthening bilateral ties and building a united Vietnamese community in Japan.

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Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.

Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation

Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation

A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Minister Nguyen Dinh Khang, visited the Vatican's Secretariat of State, Dicastery for Evangelisation, Dicastery for Communication and Vatican Radio.

Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness

Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness

Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.

S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive

S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive

For more than three years, the S'tieng BP Cultural Club in Tan Hung commune, Dong Nai city has served as a place where traditional cultural values are taught and promoted, helping foster pride in ethnic identity and bring S'tieng culture closer to visitors from both inside and outside the province.

VNA steps up fight against fake news

VNA steps up fight against fake news

As Vietnam’s sole national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is responsible for disseminating official information and documents from the Party and State, providing information in support of Party leadership and State management, and collecting and distributing news in a variety of formats to serve media organisations, the public and audiences at home and abroad.

Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

As part of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam’s State visit to Canada, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a courtesy meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and worked with FinDev Canada leaders to strengthen financial cooperation and mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development.

Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

A range of meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival activities have been held nationwide, offering children opportunities to enjoy traditional festivities, explore local cultural heritage and receive care and support from the community, particularly those facing difficult circumstances.

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada

On the morning of September 24 (local time), Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada.

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of several major US corporations in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Canada

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in Ottawa on September 23 evening (local time), beginning his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies

Vietnam values US support in addressing war legacies

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) and US businesses in New York on September 23 (local time), during which he heard a report on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI).

Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General

Top Vietnamese leader meets UN Secretary-General

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 23 (local time).

UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations

UN supports Vietnam’s greater participation in peacekeeping operations

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on September 23 with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix who affirmed the UN's support to Vietnam’s stronger engagement in peacekeeping operations.