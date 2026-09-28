World Cleanup Day 2026: From clean plates to clean cities

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Vietnam performs first successful implantation of CorHeart 6 cardiac support device
In September 2026, 108 Military Central Hospital successfully performed a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) implantation using the new-generation CorHeart 6 device for a patient with severe heart failure. This marks the first successful CorHeart 6 implantation in Vietnam, representing another step forward in mechanical circulatory support and offering an additional treatment option for patients awaiting heart transplantation.
Great National Unity Festival to be held abroad for first time
The first-ever Great National Unity Festival among overseas Vietnamese communities will be held in Prague, the Czech Republic, later this year, according to Guidance No. 12/HD-MTTW-BTT, dated September 11, 2026, by the Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
Vietnam - Canada Comprehensive Partnership
In September 2026, following his attendance at the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the United States, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, along with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, pays a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour.
VNA wins second prize at OANA Best Article Competition 2026
A ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was held in Moscow, Russia, on September 21, 2026, as part of the OANA Media Forum. The forum also featured the presentation of the 2026 OANA Awards for outstanding journalistic products.
Vietnam makes active, proactive and responsible contributions to UN
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. His attendance reaffirms Vietnam’s high regard for the United Nations and reflects the country’s active, proactive and responsible contributions to the common efforts of the UN and the international community.
Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development
General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, together with a high-level Vietnamese delegation, will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada from September 20 to 25. The top Vietnamese leader’s working trip and bilateral activities in the US are expected to further advance the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner.
Investment in educational facilities and equipment in the 2025–2026 academic year
In the 2025–2026 academic year, localities nationwide continued to increase investment in educational facilities and school infrastructure.
Building and developing a synchronous, modern pre-hospital emergency care system
Vietnam will put a nationwide pre-hospital emergency management platform into operation from 2027, as part of efforts to strengthen the emergency care system, improve coordination among response forces and ensure faster, more effective access to emergency services nationwide.
Vietnam makes significant progress in child protection
In recent years, Vietnam has made significant progress in child protection, reaffirming its strong commitment to implementing the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Seven Vietnamese exports surpass 10 billion USD in January-August
In the first eight months of 2026, seven export items recorded turnover exceeding 10 billion USD each, accounting for 70% of Vietnam’s total export value. Electronics, computers and components topped the list, with export turnover surpassing 101 billion USD.
Vietnam’s outbound investment up 4.7-fold in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam’s total outbound investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 2.62 billion USD, 4.7 times the figure recorded in the same period last year.
Vietnam’s FDI up 55.4% in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached 40.63 billion USD, up 55.4% year on year. Disbursed FDI was estimated at 17.25 billion USD, up 12% year on year and the highest eight-month figure in the past five years.
Vietnam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida are paying a State visit to Vietnam from September 14 to 16. The visit is being made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse.
Top leader orders substantive education reform
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam called for substantive reform in school governance, teaching staff, curricula, teaching and learning methods, examinations and assessment, while addressing a meeting on August 25 to review the first year of implementing Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW.
Vietnam’s PMI stands at 53.3 points in August
Vietnam’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.3 points in August, staying above the 50-point threshold for the 14th consecutive month.
International arrivals to Vietnam rise by 14.4% in first eight months of 2026
In the first eight months of 2026, Vietnam’s tourism sector continued to maintain its growth momentum, welcoming 15.9 million international visitors, up 14.4% year on year. This was the highest number of international arrivals recorded in the first eight months of a year in recent years.
Newly established businesses rise 7.7% in first eight months of 2026
Vietnam recorded nearly 138,100 newly registered businesses in the first eight months of 2026, with total registered capital reaching nearly 1.708 quadrillion VND (65.9 billion USD), up 7.7% in number of enterprises and 36.2% in registered capital year on year. The average registered capital per newly established business stood at 12.4 billion VND, a 26.4% increase from the same period last year.
Import-export turnover up 28.7%
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover reached a record high of 770.14 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 28.7% year on year. Exports rose 22.4%, while imports increased 35.3%.
Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, together with his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, pays a state visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, are paying an official visit to the Republic of Korea at the invitation of Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Cho Jeong-sik and his spouse.