National Assembly Vice President visits Norway to further promote bilateral ties

​Oslo (VNA) – Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Doan Anh led a delegation to visit Norway from September 25-27.

Taking place as Vietnam and Norway are celebrating the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, the visit is significant in continuing the tradition of friendship, strengthening political trust and creating fresh momentum for bilateral cooperation. This is also Anh’s first working trip to Norway in his capacity as NA Vice President, demonstrating the Vietnamese legislature’s importance attached to the bilateral ties while helping promote parliamentary cooperation and translate the two countries’ cooperation potential into concrete outcomes.

During the trip, Anh held talks with First Vice President of the Norwegian Storting (Parliament) Morten Stordalen; and met with Chairman of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Parliamentary Committee Nikolai Astrup and Tellef Inge Mørland, Head of the Norwegian Parliament’s delegation to the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA). He also held working sessions with DNV and TOMRA companies, attended a ceremony celebrating Vietnam’s 81st National Day and the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Norway diplomatic ties, and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Norway.

At the talks and meetings, both sides assessed that Vietnam-Norway relations are well-positioned to enter a new stage of development. Over the past 55 years, the bilateral ties have been steadily reinforced on the foundation of friendship, mutual respect, and trust, with cooperation continuously expanding across state, governmental, parliamentary, and people-to-people channels. Notably, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on a Green Strategic Partnership in April 2026 has provided an additional framework and impetus for long-term cooperation in maritime economy, renewable energy, circular economy, climate change adaptation, and sustainable development.

Exchanging views with the leaders of the Norwegian Parliament, Anh briefed them on Vietnam's socio-economic development, the prominent outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the activities of the 16th National Assembly, while discussing orientations to further strengthen relations between the two legislative bodies.

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further develop its friendly and cooperative relations with Norway, suggesting the two parliaments maintain delegation exchanges and frequent contacts, expand cooperation between specialised committees, and enhance the sharing of experience in legislation, supervision, and institutional refinement.

Stordalen appreciated the visit by Anh and the Vietnamese NA delegation, congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, and affirmed that Norway values its relations with Vietnam and seeks to expand cooperation in areas of mutual strength and shared interest. Both sides agreed to step up economic, trade, and investment cooperation, fully tap existing potential and cooperative frameworks to generate concrete results in the bilateral ties.

Both sides also consented to continue enhancing the role of the legislative bodies in promoting and overseeing the implementation of cooperative agreements, contributing to a favourable political and legal foundation for stable and long-term bilateral relations, while increasing the exchange of legislative and supervisory experience and coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums.

Discussing international and regional issues of shared concern, including developments in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, the two sides underscored the importance of upholding international law and settling disputes and differences through dialogue.

Meeting with Astrup and Mørland, Anh welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement, describing it as an important step that will create more room for trade, investment and economic connectivity between Vietnam and Norway as well as other EFTA members. He called on the EFTA parliaments to complete necessary procedures so that the agreement can soon be signed, ratified and effectively implemented, bringing practical benefits to people and businesses.

Both sides also noted that there remains huge potential to enhance connectivity between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and EFTA, particularly in trade, green transition, ocean governance, science and technology, and innovation. Vietnam stands ready to play a bridging role, boosting relations between ASEAN and EFTA, Northern Europe, and Europe at large.

At working sessions with DNV and TOMRA companies, the Vietnamese official called for stronger cooperation in maritime activities, offshore wind power, energy infrastructure, technical standards, digital transformation, training, waste collection and sorting, recycling and circular-economy development.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature would continue working with the Government to improve institutions, remove obstacles and create a transparent, stable and favourable investment environment, particularly for businesses with advanced technologies and long-term commitments to green and sustainable development.

Speaking at the reception celebrating the 81st National Day of Vietnam and the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Norway diplomatic relations, Anh emphasised that Vietnam always treasures the profound sentiments, solidarity, and invaluable support extended by the Government and people of Norway during the past struggles for national independence as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.

Building upon the foundation of friendship, trust, and mutual respect cultivated by multiple generations, Vietnam-Norway relations stand before favourable opportunities to develop more deeply and extensively, closely linking political cooperation with economic, trade, investment, scientific, technological, and green development, he said.

At the meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy's officials and representatives of the Vietnamese community, Anh praised their role in connecting the two countries and urged them to continue serving as a bridge among agencies, localities, businesses and people of Vietnam and Norway.

He urged the Vietnamese community in Norway to stay united, integrate well into the host society, preserve their national cultural identity, and keep connected with the homeland, thereby making positive contributions to the Vietnam-Norway friendship./.

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