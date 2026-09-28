☀️ Morning digest on September 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Hanoi must lead in setting new standards for urban governance, science and technology, digital transformation, green development, culture, public services and quality of life, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told municipal voters on September 27.



Meeting with voters from 10 wards in election constituency No. 1 of Hanoi ahead of the second session of the 16th National Assembly, the top leader thanked voters for and recognised their candid and responsible opinions. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam left Ottawa on the evening of September 25 (local time), concluding his state visit to Canada at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.



During the visit, the top Vietnamese leader met with Governor General Arbour and the Speakers of the Senate and House of Commons, and held talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney. He also delivered a policy speech at the Parliament Hill of Canada, held meetings with Communist Party of Canada (CPC) Leader Drew Garvie, the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association, leading Canadian corporations and investment funds, and Vietnamese experts and scientists in Canada, and attended the Vietnam-Canada business roundtable. Read full story



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has cast General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's five-day trip through the US and Canada as a milestone that cemented the country's standing on the world stage.



The September 20-25 trip marked the top leader's first outing to the United Nations (UN), with his attendance at the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 81st session, and his debut visits to the US and Canada since Vietnam wrapped up its 14th National Party Congress and elected deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand adopted an Action Plan to implement the Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership during their talks in Ottawa on September 25.



The Action Plan aims to translate commitments and orientations reached by high-ranking leaders into specific programmes and projects, particularly in priority areas including political and diplomatic affairs, economy and trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education and training, high-quality human resource development, energy security, the environment, sustainable development, transport, supply chain management and infrastructure, defence and security cooperation, law enforcement and justice, culture and people-to-people exchanges, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people and businesses of the two countries. The two ministers agreed on the need to regularly review and update the Action Plan. Read full story



- The second meeting of the Vietnam-Tanzania Joint Commission for economic, trade, technical, scientific, cultural and social cooperation concluded in Tanzania on September 25, with the two sides agreeing on priority areas and measures to turn cooperation potential into concrete projects.



Held in Dar es Salaam and Arusha, the five-day session reviewed bilateral cooperation, addressed obstacles and explored new opportunities for economic and trade partnerships, contributing to strengthening Tanzania’s role as a key partner of Vietnam in East Africa. Read full story



- Vietnam can make increasingly substantive contributions to international cooperation through its development experience, expanding economic ties and active participation in regional and global institutions, former President of the Canada-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group (CVPFG) Bryon Wilfert has said.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Canada regarding General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s address at the High-Level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), Wilfert, who is now Senior Advisor to the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council, said the Vietnamese leader’s message on restoring trust, respecting international law and maintaining dialogue is particularly significant amid geopolitical tensions, conflicts and economic uncertainty. Read full story

Vietnamese players before the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 match against the Philippines on September 26 at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

- Vietnam secured a 1-0 victory over the Philippines in their FIFA ASEAN Cup opener on September 26 at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung, Indonesia, with Nguyen Dinh Bac scoring the only goal in a hard-fought match.



Vietnam started on the front foot and enjoyed more possession in the opening minutes. The red-shirted side mainly relied on short passing to stretch the Philippines’ defence, but their opponents maintained a compact formation, limiting the pressure Vietnam could create in attack. Read full story



- Vietnam and nine other countries are among the 10 largest non-high-income T&T economies by direct T&T GDP, according to the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026.



The nine others are China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Türkiye, Mexico and Brazil. Read full story



- The 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA 2026) officially opened at Phenikaa University in Hanoi on September 26, drawing 67 teams and 320 contestants from 66 countries and territories.



It marks the first time Vietnam has hosted the IOAA and is the largest edition of the competition to date./. Read full story