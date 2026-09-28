Politics

Vietnamese community in Belarus helps strengthen bilateral ties: Ambassador

The Vietnamese community in Belarus had embraced the resolution, recognising that the Party and State consider OVs not only an integral part of the nation but also an important force making practical contributions to national socio-economic development and defence, said Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Belarus will creatively apply the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs and support the Vietnamese community in serving as a bridge of friendship and contributing to stronger traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, Ambassador Nguyen Van Trung has said.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Trung said the Vietnamese community in Belarus had embraced the resolution, recognising that the Party and State consider OVs not only an integral part of the nation but also an important force making practical contributions to national socio-economic development and defence.

He said the embassy considers cooperation with the Vietnamese community a top priority in its overseas mission. Through its committee for community affairs, the agency supports and facilitates community activities, both materially and spiritually.

The Party's change in its mindset toward OV affairs is highly important. Under the resolution, work concerning overseas Vietnamese should adopt a more proactive approach, genuinely supporting and guiding them to make full use of the strengths of the Vietnamese community abroad, he stressed.

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Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Nguyen Van Trung and the Vietnamese community welcome General Nguyen Trong Nghia during his official visit to Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

He underscored the significance of the Party’s new approach to OV affairs, saying the resolution calls for more proactive policies to provide practical support and guidance, enabling Vietnamese communities abroad to better leverage their strengths and contribute to the country.

Trung noted that the Vietnamese community in Belarus remains closely connected with the homeland and actively supports Party and State policies, participates in flood relief efforts, and works to preserve, promote and honour Vietnamese cultural values in the country.

The diplomat highlighted the community’s efforts to preserve the Vietnamese language. For more than a decade, Vietnamese people in Belarus have organised summer language camps and advanced courses to help younger generations master Vietnamese and better understand the country’s culture and history.

The community also holds annual festivals and events marking the country's major occasions such as the Lunar New Year, the National Day and the anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. These activities help promote Vietnam and the Vietnamese community in Belarus, while fostering national pride among young people and encouraging them to preserve and promote Vietnamese culture.

According to the diplomat, the embassy is also seeking areas where Belarus has strengths to expand cooperation in science and technology. It is identifying promising young people who can contribute to science, technology and innovation for national development, while connecting organisations in the two countries and supporting their scientific and technological cooperation./.

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