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HanoiTex – HanoiFabric 2026 to take place in October

It will bring together domestic and international textile and garment companies to showcase new solutions in automation, digital transformation and green production.

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - HanoiTex – HanoiFabric 2026 will take place at Hanoi International Centre for Exhibition (I.C.E. Hanoi) from October 21–23.

It will bring together domestic and international textile and garment companies to showcase new solutions in automation, digital transformation and green production.

The annual international exhibition for textile and garment industry equipment, materials and fabrics is expected to feature hundreds of exhibitors from various countries, covering the entire value chain, including machinery, fabrics, fibers, accessories, chemicals, quality control equipment and fashion products.

The event provides a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and brands to explore new technologies, expand partnerships and stay updated on global supply chain trends.

A key focus will be smart manufacturing solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, IoT, smart factories, CAD/CAM, MES and ERP systems. These technologies are increasingly important as businesses seek to improve productivity, reduce costs and enhance production efficiency.

Alongside digitalisation, sustainable manufacturing will remain a major theme. The exhibition will highlight solutions for resource efficiency, emission reduction, chemical management, traceability and compliance with international sustainability standards.

HanoiTex – HanoiFabric 2026 is expected to strengthen connections among manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, investors and industry organisations, while helping Vietnamese textile and garment enterprises promote their capabilities and participate more deeply in the global value chain./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #HanoiTex – HanoiFabric 2026 #green production #digital transformation #textile and garment industry Ha Noi
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