Business

Removing bottlenecks crucial to offshore wind power development: insiders

Vietnam needs a comprehensive policy framework to remove legal and procedural bottlenecks and create conditions for offshore wind power projects to access long-term investment capital, helping to unlock the country’s substantial offshore wind potential, said insiders.

A perspective rendering of the Hoa Binh 2-1 and Hoa Binh 4 wind power plants in Vinh Hau commune, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)
A perspective rendering of the Hoa Binh 2-1 and Hoa Binh 4 wind power plants in Vinh Hau commune, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam needs a comprehensive policy framework to remove legal and procedural bottlenecks and create conditions for offshore wind power projects to access long-term investment capital, helping to unlock the country’s substantial offshore wind potential, said insiders.

With a coastline of more than 3,260 km, an exclusive economic zone of nearly 1 million sq.km and favourable, stable wind conditions, Vietnam boasts significant offshore wind resources. The World Bank estimates the country’s technical potential at about 600 GW, while a recent study by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), puts the figure at 1,068 GW.

Despite this potential, the sector continues to face significant regulatory hurdles.

vnanet_du-an-dien-gio-xa-tan-thuan-tinh-ca-mau-dua-vao-hoat-dong-khai-thac.jpg
A view of Tan Thuan commune wind power project in Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Dr Nguyen Hung Dung, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Petroleum Association, identified an incomplete and inconsistent legal framework as a key obstacle, noting that energy projects are governed by multiple laws covering electricity, investment, land, environmental protection, and marine resources, as well as other guiding decrees.

Decree No. 272/2026/ND-CP, issued by the Government on July 4, 2026, provides regulations on offshore wind surveys and development. However, several critical issues, including electricity prices, power purchase agreements (PPAs), risk-sharing arrangements and payment guarantees, remain unclear. These are among the factors considered by international lenders when assessing project financing, Dung said.

Sharing Dung’s views, National Assembly Deputy Nguyen Hai Nam said inconsistencies between the power development plan, marine spatial planning and related plans mean that although offshore wind power has been identified as a development priority, there is still insufficient basis for projects to be implemented in practice.

Regulations governing the allocation and leasing of marine areas for surveys, research and construction remain incomplete, he said, adding that questions surrounding long-term electricity prices, investor selection and the authority to approve investment policies also need to be clarified.

With projects requiring billions of US dollars, lengthy preparations, costly surveys and coordination among multiple agencies, Nam called for a unified framework covering development areas, survey procedures, marine-area allocation, investor selection and approval authority.

He also proposed a stable and competitive electricity pricing mechanism incorporating risk-sharing provisions, which, he said, would help investors mobilise long-term financing.

Dr Du Van Toan from the Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, Environment and Marine Sciences under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said offshore wind could serve purposes beyond grid-connected power generation, including producing green hydrogen through water electrolysis. The hydrogen could subsequently be used to make green ammonia and other clean fuels for export.

He noted that countries with strong offshore wind potential, including the Netherlands, Denmark, the UK, Australia and several Middle Eastern countries, are exploring and developing these applications.

Toan said the forthcoming revision of the Electricity Law should establish not only a comprehensive legal framework for offshore wind but also an institutional foundation for the broader offshore energy industry.

He warned that missing this opportunity could have implications beyond the development of offshore wind, potentially limiting Vietnam’s participation in rapidly expanding global value chains for green hydrogen, green ammonia and other emerging energy sectors./.

VNA
#offshore wind power development #bottlenecks #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Wind power in Lam Dong province (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Offshore wind: Tapping new power source for Vietnam’s maritime economy

VietnamPlus spoke with Dr Du Van Toan from the Institute of Meteorology, Hydrology, Environment and Marine Sciences under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment about Vietnam’s offshore wind potential, its advantages, and how to tap what he calls an “offshore gold mine” to support the maritime-nation goal.

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

Off the coast of Ca Mau province, average wind speeds of 6.3–7 metres per second at heights of 80–100 metres provide favourable conditions for offshore wind development, with stronger winds further offshore. (Photo: VNA)

Offshore wind poised to power Vietnam's marine economy

Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on Vietnam’s Sustainable Marine Economic Development Strategy until 2030, with a vision to 2045, calls for a green, modern and innovation-driven marine economy built on science and technology. Within this framework, offshore wind has been identified as a strategic sector capable of creating new growth momentum.

See more

Illustrative image (Photo: kinhtexaydung.petrotimes.vn)

Hanoi sets up inter-agency mechanism to operate carbon market

Under a decision of the municipal People’s Committee on establishing an inter-agency working group, departments and agencies are responsible for identifying facilities subject to greenhouse gas inventories, developing emissions-reduction plans and studying projects capable of generating carbon credits.

The exhibition drew more than 18,000 online registrations, with about 75% of visitors being professional buyers from factories, manufacturers, distributors and procurement departments of brands operating in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam draws new supply-chain links from OCTF 2026

Against the backdrop of changing global and regional supply chains, stronger connections between Vietnamese businesses and foreign suppliers could help diversify sourcing, improve production efficiency and expand domestic firms' participation in value chains.

Malaysian customers sample Vietnamese coffee. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Malaysia trade eyes 20 billion USD milestone

Malaysia remains one of Vietnam’s key trading partners in ASEAN and globally. However, Vietnam’s exports have lagged behind imports, resulting in a trade deficit of 5.67 billion USD with Malaysia in 2025 and nearly 4 billion USD in the first six months of 2026.

Farmers in Ca Mau apply mechanisation in harvesting the summer-autumn rice crop. (Illustrative photo published by VNA)

Deputy PM calls for shift from output-driven to quality-based growth

The development of the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sectors should not focus solely on increasing export value, but must be linked to comprehensive restructuring of agriculture towards modern, ecological, high-value-added and sustainable development, said Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.

Vietnam seeks to attract more Canadian investment

Vietnam seeks to attract more Canadian investment

Vietnam is seeking to strengthen financial cooperation with Canada and attract more long-term capital to support its economic growth and sustainable development, said Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan.

Danny Green JSC showcases unique products made from high-quality Vietnamese agricultural ingredients. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases diverse halal products at Indonesia trade fair

As Indonesia continues to expand and develop its halal industry ecosystem, Halal Indo 2026 provides Vietnamese businesses with an opportunity to promote their products, seek partners and better prepare to enter one of the world’s major halal markets

Shrimp products are frozen using IQF technology at the Minh Phu Seafood Group factory in Ly Van Lam ward, Ca Mau province. (Photo: VNA)

Shrimp exports reach 3.3 billion USD in eight months

According to data from the Vietnam Customs cited by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), shrimp exports reached 478.5 million USD in August, up 4.2% from the same month last year. The eight-month total stood at 3.3 billion USD, representing a year-on-year increase of 12%.