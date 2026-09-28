World Culture Festival brings vibrant global showcase to Hanoi

​

Hanoi (VNA) – The second Cultures of the World Festival in Hanoi 2026, scheduled for October 1-4, will bring together representatives from 50 countries and international organisations, offering a diverse programme spanning arts, cinema, fashion, cuisine, technology and heritage-inspired creativity.

Held under the theme “Converging Heritage - Shaping the Future,” the festival marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam's UNESCO membership (1976–2026). Events will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and other venues across Hanoi.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the festival would showcase the cultural diversity of Vietnam and participating countries while creating a platform for cultural dialogue and exchange.

The opening ceremony on October 1 will feature Vietnamese artists including Duc Phuc, Hoa Minzy, Truc Nhan and Hoang Bach alongside international performers from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Israel, the Republic of Korea, Laos, Pakistan and Peru.

The closing ceremony on October 4 will bring together Vietnamese artists and international troupes from Belgium, Bulgaria, Cambodia, India, Iran, Mexico, Myanmar, the Philippines, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Beyond the two main shows, the festival will feature 45 cultural spaces and 35 food stalls. Eighteen countries have registered for the film screening programme, while traditional costumes from 19 countries will be showcased. Twenty international art troupes are also expected to participate.

A new highlight this year is the International Festival Games, showcasing technology products and video games inspired by Vietnamese history and culture.

The programme will also feature cosplay competitions and game-inspired dance performances, offering younger audiences new ways to engage with the country's cultural heritage.

The festival will include a parade and a traditional costume show around Hoan Kiem Lake, as well as cultural, culinary and heritage activities at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Nguyen Phuong Hoa, Director of the International Cooperation Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said technology and creative industries are opening up new ways to tell heritage stories and turn historical and cultural materials into experiences suited to contemporary audiences.

The festival is expected to create a vibrant meeting point for Hanoi and cultures from around the world, connecting traditional heritage with new forms of cultural expression and bringing cultural stories closer to the public./.

​