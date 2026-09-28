Culture - Sports

ASIAD 2026: Vietnam ends medal drought with sepak takraw bronze, lifting tally to 19

Vietnam snapped a two-day medal drought as its men's sepak takraw team took bronze at the 2026 ASIAD, lifting the delegation's haul to 19 medals.

A Vietnamese athlete (in yellow) compete against a Korean athlete in the women’s doubles semifinal of sepak takraw at 2026 ASIAD. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
A Vietnamese athlete (in yellow) compete against a Korean athlete in the women’s doubles semifinal of sepak takraw at 2026 ASIAD. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam snapped a two-day medal drought as its men's sepak takraw team took bronze at the 2026 ASIAD, lifting the delegation's haul to 19 medals, including one gold, one silver and 17 bronzes.

More medals are on the way. The women's doubles sepak takraw pair reached the final, while boxers Nguyen Thi Tam and Luu Diem Quynh both advanced to the semifinals, guaranteeing at least three additional podium finishes.

In the men's regu event, Nguyen Van Nhan, Ngo Thanh Long and Luong Cong Minh failed to upset Thailand in the semifinals. Outplayed by a steadier opponent that controlled the match, Vietnam lost 0-2 and settled for bronze, its 17th at ASIAD 2026.

The men's exit did not end Vietnam's gold hopes in the sport. Nguyen Thi Thu Trang and Nguyen Thi Khanh Ly swept the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s pair 2-0 in the women's doubles semifinal, winning the first game 15-6 and the second 15-13.

Boxing delivered two more semifinal berths. Nguyen Thi Tam beat the RoK's Bak Chorong 5-0 in the women's 51kg quarterfinals, and Luu Diem Quynh downed Iran's Khoshkhabar Oghani Parmida 5-0 in the women's 75kg. Both are assured of at least bronze, since boxing does not stage bronze-medal bouts.

In shooting, Trinh Thu Vinh came close to a podium in the women's 25m pistol. She qualified third with 585 points and briefly joined the leading group in the final, but slipped in the decisive series and finished fourth, one point off the bronze medalist.

Vietnam also placed fourth in the team event, with Trinh Thu Vinh, Nguyen Thuy Trang and Nguyen Thuy Dung. Thuy Trang scored 578 points and Thuy Dung 569, leaving the team one place short of bronze.

In archery, Dang Cong Duc advanced to the men's compound quarterfinals by beating Kazakhstan's Andrey Tyutyun 148-146. He will face the RoK's Choi Yong Hee next. Le Pham Ngoc Anh, however, went out in the women's compound round of 16, losing 143-146 to the Philippines' Cojuangco Amaya Amparo.

In indoor volleyball, Vietnam's men lost 0-3 to Qatar (23-25, 26-28, 19-25), ending their quarterfinal bid. In women's beach volleyball, the pairs of Nguyen Le Thi Tuong Vy and Chau Ngoc Lan, and Dinh Thi My Nga and Mai Hong Hanh, both fell in the round of 16 to opponents from China and Thailand, respectively./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #archery #shooting #ASIAD 2026 #sepak takraw #bronze medal Vietnam
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