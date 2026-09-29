Ho Chi Minh City wins three top Asian tourism awards in 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has been honoured with three leading Asian titles at the 2026 World Travel Awards (WTA), recognising it as Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination, and Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board.

The awards were presented at the 2026 WTA Asia, Oceania & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held recently in the Maldives.

The 2026 honours add to the city’s impressive streak at international tourism awards. In the 2025 WTA, the southern metropolis took home four titles, including business travel and festival and event destination awards, which it had won for four years from 2022 to 2025.

The municipal Department of Tourism also received the Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board title for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025.

The city has also earned recognition at the World MICE Awards, where it was named Asia’s Leading MICE Destination for six consecutive years from 2020 to 2025, and Asia’s Leading Incentive Destination in 2024.

Meanwhile, the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC) was recognised as Asia’s Best MICE Tradeshow in both 2024 and 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City, as a bustling hub for economics, commerce, and international trade, is well-positioned to develop tourism offerings for business travelers, conferences, and events. The city’s tourism infrastructure features convenient transport, comfortable accommodations, modern conference and exhibition centers, along with a variety of dining, entertainment, and experiential services.

Tourism products have also expanded beyond the central urban area to river, coastal and island, and ecotourism routes, providing more options for visitors and event groups.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city’s development orientation will focus on promoting links between tourism and business, culture, cuisine and entertainment, alongside improved service quality and destination competitiveness.

Its tourism sector will continue to innovate, improve service quality and promote the “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City” brand among domestic and international visitors.

The WTA, established in 1993, honours destinations, organisations and businesses in tourism and travel through awards across various regions and categories, including destinations, airlines, accommodation, travel businesses and tourism management and promotion agencies.

According to Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 WTA submission, the awards were determined through international voting involving tourism experts, businesses and travellers./.

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