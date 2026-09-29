JICA continues supporting Vietnam in quantitative precipitation forecasting

Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-supported project on advising the development of quantitative precipitation forecasting technology for Vietnam was launched at a workshop in Hanoi on September 29.

The workshop, chaired by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mai Van Khiem, Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, brought together representatives of the department, JICA Vietnam and Japanese meteorological experts.

The project, running through September 2028 in Hanoi and across Vietnam, aims to strengthen the country's capacity in hydrometeorological forecasting, particularly quantitative precipitation forecasting, to support early warning and disaster prevention.

Vietnamese partners include the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology and the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The project focuses on two key outcomes: developing more advanced quantitative precipitation and very-short-range forecasting products, and strengthening systems to maintain and continuously improve Vietnam's forecasting capacity.

Key activities include improving the spatial and temporal accuracy of rainfall forecasts, enhancing the use of radar data, developing ensemble forecasting, upgrading very-short-range rainfall forecasting systems, and improving rainfall estimation and observation data. The project will also study directions for developing medium- and long-range forecasting systems.

According to Khiem, the increased use of radar data and data assimilation techniques will be an important technical focus, helping improve input data for numerical weather prediction models and, consequently, rainfall forecasts.

The project will also focus on developing human resources through research groups and specialised technical teams working on numerical modelling, data assimilation, ensemble forecasting, short-range rainfall forecasting and data quality control.

Training programmes, workshops, expert exchanges and research activities in Japan will provide Vietnamese specialists with opportunities to access advanced forecasting technologies and operational expertise.

Speaking at the workshop, Kobayashi Kenichi, Deputy Chief Representative of JICA Vietnam, said the project represents another step in Japan's commitment to supporting Vietnam in strengthening hydrometeorological forecasting capacity, particularly quantitative precipitation forecasting.

A team of Japanese experts led by Dr. Kazuo Saito will work with Vietnamese agencies to exchange experience, provide technical assistance and transfer knowledge on very-short-range forecasting and data assimilation using available sources, including radar and automatic rain-gauge data.

The project is expected to improve short-term rainfall forecasts and early warnings of heavy rain, floods and related hazards, while helping Vietnam build the technological and human-resource foundations needed to independently develop, operate and continuously improve its quantitative precipitation forecasting systems.

Japan has supported Vietnam in strengthening its hydrometeorological observation, forecasting and early-warning capacity for many years. A technical cooperation project implemented from 2018 to 2023 on strengthening weather forecasting capacity and flood early-warning systems helped improve the use of radar, automatic rain gauges and other observation data for rainfall estimation and short-range forecasting.

The results of that project provide a foundation for Vietnam's continued development of quantitative precipitation forecasting technology.

However, accurately forecasting intense, localised rainfall that develops rapidly over the next few hours remains a key challenge and an important requirement for effective early disaster warnings./.