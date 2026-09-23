Three wild animals rescured in Quang Tri province

Quang Tri (VNA) – The wildlife rescue, conservation and development centre of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, the central province of Quang Tri, has received three wild animals handed over by local authorities for rescue and rehabilitation.

The animals included two elongated tortoises (Indotestudo elongata) and a Bengal monitor (Varanus bengalensis), all of which were found and reported by local residents, the centre said on September 22.

After completing verification procedures, authorities of Hoan Lao commune, Nam Ba Don commune, and Quang Tri ward handed the animals over to the centre as no lawful owners or custodians could be identified.

Under Ministry of Agriculture and Environment regulations, the Bengal monitor is classified in Group IB, which consists of endangered, precious, and rare wild animals that are prioritised for protection, with the exploitation and use of specimens taken from the wild for commercial purposes are strictly prohibited. Meanwhile, the elongated tortoise is in Group IIB, which comprises endangered, precious, and rare wild animals for which exploitation and use for commercial purposes are restricted.

The centre conducted health checks and placed the animals under care and monitoring, with a view to rehabilitating and releasing them into suitable natural habitats when conditions permit./.