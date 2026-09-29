Phu Tho courts Russian investors in vocational training, trade

Phu Tho (VNA) - Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu has expressed a desire to strengthen connections with Russian partners in areas such as education, industrial growth, agro-forestry processing, technology, and trade.

At a working session in Phu Tho on September 29 with Dyakov Yuri Ilyich, Chairman of the Sakhalin branch of Opora Rossii, an all-Russian public organisation representing small and medium-sized enterprises, Hieu pitched the enlarged province created by the merger of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh. He cited its strengths in industry, processing and manufacturing, agriculture and forestry, and labour supply, and named vocational training matched to labour market needs as a priority.

Phu Tho is ready to facilitate exchanges, identify practical areas of cooperation and roll out schemes and projects step by step, in line with regulations, he said.

Dyakov said Opora Rossii wants substantive links between Sakhalin's business community and companies and vocational schools in Phu Tho. Areas of interest include wood processing, farm produce, food, electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, geology, mining technology and workforce training.

Tran Duc Tiep, Rector of the Vietnam-Soviet Vocational College No. 1, said the school values the support it has received from Russia. It plans to continue collaborating with Russian partners on workforce training, science and technology, exchanges of experts and teachers, and to establish a Russian language training centre on campus.

On vocational education, they discussed cooperation in mechanical engineering, welding, construction machinery, industrial electricity and mechatronics. Proposals included joint surveys of labour demand, practical training curricula, teacher training, vocational Russian-language courses, and internship and job placements for students.

The college suggested starting with industrial electricity, mechatronics, mechanical engineering, welding, and the operation and maintenance of construction machinery, while piloting basic and job-oriented Russian-language training.

On the economic side, the two sides discussed linking companies in wood, forestry, agricultural and food processing; electrical equipment, mechanical engineering and smart metering; and geology and mining technology. They plan to begin with market surveys and exchanges on standards and technologies, then pick several areas for further study and rollout.

They agreed to explore a joint working group involving the province, the college and Opora Rossii, and share information on businesses, labour needs, training courses and equipment. Based on the survey results, they will select several training courses and propose economic cooperation initiatives to build into concrete plans./.

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