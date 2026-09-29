Business

Phu Tho courts Russian investors in vocational training, trade

Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu has expressed a desire to strengthen connections with Russian partners in areas such as education, industrial growth, agro-forestry processing, technology, and trade.

At a working session between Phu Tho's leaders and the Opora Rossii delegation. (Photo: VNA)
At a working session between Phu Tho's leaders and the Opora Rossii delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) - Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu has expressed a desire to strengthen connections with Russian partners in areas such as education, industrial growth, agro-forestry processing, technology, and trade.

At a working session in Phu Tho on September 29 with Dyakov Yuri Ilyich, Chairman of the Sakhalin branch of Opora Rossii, an all-Russian public organisation representing small and medium-sized enterprises, Hieu pitched the enlarged province created by the merger of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh. He cited its strengths in industry, processing and manufacturing, agriculture and forestry, and labour supply, and named vocational training matched to labour market needs as a priority.

Phu Tho is ready to facilitate exchanges, identify practical areas of cooperation and roll out schemes and projects step by step, in line with regulations, he said.

Dyakov said Opora Rossii wants substantive links between Sakhalin's business community and companies and vocational schools in Phu Tho. Areas of interest include wood processing, farm produce, food, electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, geology, mining technology and workforce training.

Tran Duc Tiep, Rector of the Vietnam-Soviet Vocational College No. 1, said the school values the support it has received from Russia. It plans to continue collaborating with Russian partners on workforce training, science and technology, exchanges of experts and teachers, and to establish a Russian language training centre on campus.

On vocational education, they discussed cooperation in mechanical engineering, welding, construction machinery, industrial electricity and mechatronics. Proposals included joint surveys of labour demand, practical training curricula, teacher training, vocational Russian-language courses, and internship and job placements for students.

The college suggested starting with industrial electricity, mechatronics, mechanical engineering, welding, and the operation and maintenance of construction machinery, while piloting basic and job-oriented Russian-language training.

On the economic side, the two sides discussed linking companies in wood, forestry, agricultural and food processing; electrical equipment, mechanical engineering and smart metering; and geology and mining technology. They plan to begin with market surveys and exchanges on standards and technologies, then pick several areas for further study and rollout.

They agreed to explore a joint working group involving the province, the college and Opora Rossii, and share information on businesses, labour needs, training courses and equipment. Based on the survey results, they will select several training courses and propose economic cooperation initiatives to build into concrete plans./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Phu Tho #Vietnam-Soviet Vocational College No. 1 Phu Tho Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Phu Tho Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Quach Tat Liem presents specific investment incentives and policies to Russian businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho woos Russian investors with new investment opportunities

Phu Tho now has 32 industrial parks covering more than 7,000ha, 18 of which are operational. It is home to major international groups such as Honda, Toyota and Piaggio, as well as more than 70 supporting enterprises supplying global technology groups including Samsung, Dell and Apple.

See more

At the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between VinFast and HS Hyosung. (Photo: VNA)

RoK group adds 100 million USD investment in Da Nang

Covering about 11 hectares, the project will manufacture BCF yarn, commercial carpets and automotive floor carpets, with an annual capacity of 16,800 tonnes of BCF yarn and approximately 7.8 million sq.m of carpets.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (left) and Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson at their talks. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Canada open new avenues for energy cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung recently held talks with Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, focusing on implementing the newly signed memorandum of understanding on energy and clean energy transition cooperation.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a circular amending and supplementing certain regulations on textile and garment exports to Mexico under the CPTPP. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese goods account for only around 1% of CPTPP market share

To support businesses, the MoIT is developing an FTA implementation management system built on three pillars. These include providing information through the Government’s FTA portal, assessing FTA implementation results in localities, and building an FTA utilisation ecosystem connecting management agencies, localities, associations, businesses, logistics and financial service providers, and other stakeholders across production and export chains.

Investors monitor stock movements on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s stock market offers new platform, new connections

In the first seven months of 2026, capital raised through share offerings totalled 113.92 trillion VND, up 43.41%, while funds raised through public offerings of bonds, international bonds and convertible bonds reached 52.15 trillion VND, up 160.64%.

Workers at a garment factory in Vinh Loc commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s manufacturing, labour market show positive signs

HR Asia cited “The Great Restructuring: ASEAN Consumer and Business Trends Survey 2026”, conducted by recruitment and human resources consultancy Reeracoen Group and market research firm Rakuten Insight, as showing that Vietnam is leading ASEAN in economic growth momentum, improved business revenue and increased recruitment demand amid supply-chain restructuring.

Phu Quoc is building its capacity to host MICE tourism, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network. (Photo: Sunset Town)

Why does Travel + Leisure call Phu Quoc Asia’s next MICE hotspot?

According to the magazine, Phu Quoc was once known primarily for its beaches and relaxed holiday atmosphere. Over the past two years, alongside that appeal, the island has gradually developed its capacity to serve the MICE market, with international resorts, event venues, world-class shows and an expanding flight network.

Agricultural sector targets 18 billion USD in Q4 exports

Agricultural sector targets 18 billion USD in Q4 exports

Agro-forestry-fishery exports reached some 56.3 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 7.8% year on year. To exceed 74 billion USD for the full year, monthly revenue must average 5.97 billion USD over the next three months.

A view of SSIT deep-water port in Ho Chi Minh City, which can accommodate large-tonnage vessel. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sees high growth prospects

Experts from the Institute of Vietnam and World Economy under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences noted the quality of recent growth as the high growth rate has been recorded against an increasingly higher comparative base.

Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park is expected to have about 800ha of cleared land by the end of 2026. (Illustrative image: Photo: cafef.vn)

Hanoi steps up targeted investment promotion to deepen global value chain engagement

Hanoi is moving from broad-based investment promotion towards targeted efforts focusing on projects and corporations with strong leadership capacity and potential to create spillover effects. For 2026-2030, it aims to attract 10 multinational corporations to establish executive offices, research and development (R&D) centres, innovation centres or regional service centres, helping build an technology and innovation ecosystem with international competitiveness.