Business

Vietnam approves outlet development plan through 2030, with vision to 2045

Under the plan, Vietnam aims to establish at least one outlet model by 2030, gradually complete the relevant legal framework and integrate outlet development into the master plans and development schemes of localities with potential.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has approved a plan to develop outlet models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision to 2045, aiming to create shopping, tourism and experience destinations, stimulate consumption, develop trade and services, and enhance the competitiveness of the domestic retail market.

An outlet is a concentrated retail model featuring multiple brands, where manufacturers or distributors sell directly to consumers at prices suited to the model. Goods may include inventory, slightly defective products and products made specifically for outlet sales.

Under the plan, Vietnam aims to establish at least one outlet model by 2030, gradually complete the relevant legal framework and integrate outlet development into the master plans and development schemes of localities with potential.

During 2030–2045, outlet models are expected to be developed across the northern, central and southern regions, with at least one model in each region. By 2030, at least 5,000 officials, civil servants and businesses involved in outlet management, operation and development are expected to receive capacity-building training.

The plan asks for outlet development to be modern, transparent and well-regulated in line with international practices, while ensuring effective State management of trade and preventing smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeits.

Vietnamese goods are expected to account for at least 30–40% of products at pilot outlets. By 2030, at least 10 groups of “national gift” products are expected to be created for sale at outlets, with priority given to national-brand products, five-star One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, outstanding rural industrial products and pioneering Vietnamese products.

The plan identifies three main models: premium outlet villages with 30,000–50,000 sq.m of leasable space; urban/suburban outlet centres with 5,000–25,000 sq.m; and integrated outlets with 15,000–50,000 sq.m incorporated into multifunctional complexes.

These models target areas with advantages in purchasing power, tourism and transport connectivity. Potential locations include major expressway corridors and areas near airports in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the coastal route between Da Nang and Hoi An, and tourism centres such as Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa province and Phu Quoc in An Giang province.

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quang Ninh and An Giang (Phu Quoc) are encouraged to consider and attract investment to pilot outlet models. Localities are expected to assess potential locations, arrange land and determine appropriate investment methods in line with master plans, market demand, transport connectivity and tourism potential.

The plan said investor selection should prioritise financial capacity, retail chain management experience, brand attraction and commitments to selling Vietnamese goods at outlets. Local authorities are also responsible for organising trade, tourism and cultural activities at outlets to attract customers and promote their localities.

It also requires stronger market surveillance at outlet models, focusing on goods, prices and price listing, as well as measures against smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit and substandard goods.

The MOIT’s Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development will serve as the focal point for advising ministry leaders and coordinating implementation. Units under the ministry shall coordinate with the agency to fine-tune regulations related to goods, pricing, consumer protection, corporate responsibilities, investment policies, market development, e-commerce, digital transformation, products, brands and shopping tourism.

Meanwhile, local authorities will select appropriate models, attract investment and oversee their implementation./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #outlet development plan #Ministry of Industry and Trade #outlet models #Vietnam's retail market
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