Agricultural sector targets 18 billion USD in Q4 exports

Hanoi (VNA) – The agricultural sector aims to earn 18 billion USD from exports of agro-forestry-fishery products in the final three months of 2026, requiring monthly shipments of nearly 6 billion USD to achieve the annual target of at least 74 billion USD.



At a conference held on September 28 to review third-quarter performance and launch tasks for the fourth quarter, representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the ministry is focusing on measures to meet growth and export targets in the final months of the year.



It estimates that agro-forestry-fishery exports reached 56.3 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 7.8% year on year. To exceed 74 billion USD for the full year, monthly revenue must average 5.97 billion USD over the next three months.



In the fourth quarter, the agricultural sector will continue expanding export markets while removing barriers related to standards, testing, traceability, and production and packaging unit codes.



For fisheries, the ministry aims to complete the fishing vessel management database, with a view to addressing the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in 2026.



For fruit and vegetable exports, control over production unit codes, packaging unit codes, pesticide residues and traceability will continued to be tightened. The ministry is also accelerating the connection of national and specialised databases, completing the land database and strengthening environmental pollution controls./.

VNA