Reference exchange rate edges down 2 VND on September 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,630 VND/USD on September 29, down 2 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,912 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,349 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks remained stable from the September 28 trading session.



At 8:25 am, Vietcombank and BIDV kept the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous session./.



VNA