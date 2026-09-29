Business

Reference exchange rate edges down 2 VND on September 29

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,912 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,349 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,630 VND/USD on September 29. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,630 VND/USD on September 29. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,630 VND/USD on September 29, down 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,912 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,349 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks remained stable from the September 28 trading session.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank and BIDV kept the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous session./.

VNA
#reference exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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