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Ho Chi Minh City sets October 30 deadline for fishing boat tracking system

Ho Chi Minh City has ordered relevant agencies and coastal localities to accelerate installation of the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) on fishing boats, with the work to be completed by October 30, 2026.

The rollout of eCDT for fishing boats measuring 6 metres or more is an important measure to strengthen monitoring of vessels, catches and seafood origins, ensure complete and transparent electronic records, and support efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)
The rollout of eCDT for fishing boats measuring 6 metres or more is an important measure to strengthen monitoring of vessels, catches and seafood origins, ensure complete and transparent electronic records, and support efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has ordered relevant agencies and coastal localities to accelerate installation of the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) on fishing boats, with the work to be completed by October 30, 2026.

Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city had asked coastal communes and wards, as well as Con Dao special zone, to persuade owners and captains of fishing boats measuring 6 metres or more to bring their vessels to local fishing ports for eCDT installation.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with arranging personnel and equipment to support installation and guide boat owners and captains in using the system. The Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Sub-Department will coordinate installation and training in localities without fishing ports.

The city's Border Guard Command will work with relevant agencies to guide fishermen in using eCDT and completing electronic arrival and departure declarations. Fishing boats subject to the requirement but without eCDT installed will not be allowed to leave ports, while those already at sea will be required to return to the nearest border guard station or fishing port for installation.

The Department of Home Affairs will monitor implementation through performance indicators and report the results to the municipal People's Committee by November 10.

Under Circular No. 81/2025/TT-BNNMT, issued by the Minister of Agriculture and Environment on December 31, 2025, fishing vessels entering or leaving ports are required to use the eCDT system. The system was introduced in stages, with electronic documentation for landed catches beginning on March 1, 2026, catch certificates from June 1 and catch origin certificates from September 1.

These procedures provide an important basis for determining whether seafood consignments meet requirements for export to the European market.

Under Decision No. 1516/QD-TTg dated August 10, 2026, the Government has required fishing vessels of 6 metres or more to have their port entries and departures recorded through eCDT, with certification withheld if the system's data are incomplete.

The rollout of eCDT is an important measure to strengthen monitoring of fishing vessels, catches and seafood origins, ensure complete and transparent electronic records, and support efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing./.

VNA
#Chống khai thác IUU #Gỡ thẻ vàng IUU #IUU #Ho Chi Minh City #fishing boat #tracking #eCDT
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