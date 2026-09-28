Science, technology must become key growth engines: PM

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Asia-Pacific dialogue on heritage and authenticity opens in Hanoi
The Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity opened in Hanoi on September 28, bringing together around 250 Vietnamese and international delegates to discuss ways to preserve heritage while promoting sustainable development.
Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man emphasised on September 28 that legislative work must focus on policy quality rather than the number of legal provisions, with laws designed to address practical problems, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for development.
Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 28 called for urgent and fundamental improvements in law enforcement, stressing that laws must be effectively implemented to serve development, protect legitimate rights and interests, and strengthen public trust.
Dak Lak police strengthen cybersecurity ahead of security exercise
Ahead of an exercise on responding to demonstrations, riots and terrorist threats, Dak Lak Provincial Police are strengthening cybersecurity measures to detect and prevent malicious information and protect information security.
Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan
After a year of duty in South Sudan, 51 officers and staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 returned to Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, carrying with them the memories of lives saved, challenges overcome and a mission completed far from home.
Tay Ninh seeks solutions to unlock sustainable agricultural development
Following administrative reorganisation and the introduction of the two-tier local government model, the southern province of Tay Ninh has gained new development opportunities.
Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan
The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened in Tokyo on September 26, bringing Vietnamese banh mi, food and culture closer to Japanese people and the Vietnamese community. Held for the first time in Japan, the two-day festival offers a space for cultural exchange through cuisine.
Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam
Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.
Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation
A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Minister Nguyen Dinh Khang, visited the Vatican's Secretariat of State, Dicastery for Evangelisation, Dicastery for Communication and Vatican Radio.
Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness
Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.
S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive
For more than three years, the S'tieng BP Cultural Club in Tan Hung commune, Dong Nai city has served as a place where traditional cultural values are taught and promoted, helping foster pride in ethnic identity and bring S'tieng culture closer to visitors from both inside and outside the province.
Vietnam shifts towards innovation-driven growth
After 40 years of pursuing the renewal process, launched in 1986, Vietnam’s economy has made strong progress, turning the country into an upper-middle-income economy.
VNA steps up fight against fake news
As Vietnam’s sole national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is responsible for disseminating official information and documents from the Party and State, providing information in support of Party leadership and State management, and collecting and distributing news in a variety of formats to serve media organisations, the public and audiences at home and abroad.
Mid-Autumn traditions alive for children
Throughout his life, President Ho Chi Minh always held a special place in his heart for children, especially during the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Prime Minister presents gifts to child patients at K hospital
On the occasion of the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited and presented gifts to children receiving treatment at K Hospital’s Tan Trieu facility on the morning of September 25.
Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation
As part of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam’s State visit to Canada, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a courtesy meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and worked with FinDev Canada leaders to strengthen financial cooperation and mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development.
Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children
A range of meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival activities have been held nationwide, offering children opportunities to enjoy traditional festivities, explore local cultural heritage and receive care and support from the community, particularly those facing difficult circumstances.
Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada
On the morning of September 24 (local time), Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada.
AI turns museum artefacts into interactive heritage experiences
At the Vietnamese Women’s Museum, the combination of museum artefacts with artificial intelligence (AI), advanced 3D printing and interactive games is opening up new ways for the public, particularly young people, to engage with heritage.
PM meets with Hai Phong voters ahead of 16th NA’s second session
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Hai Phong's delegation of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) met with voters in the northern port city on September 24 ahead of the second session of the legislature.