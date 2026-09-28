Sci-Tech

AI helps transform tourism experiences in digital era

Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Bestprice Travel, said treating data as an asset and applying AI to specific business needs have produced concrete results in the company’s travel operations.

Art performances at tourist attractions in Da Nang draw large crowds of local residents and visitors (Photo: VNA)
Art performances at tourist attractions in Da Nang draw large crowds of local residents and visitors (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The application of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) is creating new ways to manage destinations, reach markets and provide tourism services, with visitor experiences placed at the centre of the digital transformation process, said insiders.

Bui Thanh Tu, Marketing Director of Bestprice Travel, said treating data as an asset and applying AI to specific business needs have produced concrete results in the company’s travel operations.

Bestprice Travel operates two platforms for domestic and international markets. Its internal system records users’ behaviour on its websites, including time spent on pages, banner scrolling and product clicks. AI analyses the data to build customer profiles and identify travel preferences by market.

For example, Australian holiday-makers tend to prefer nature and island tourism products for groups of four to eight people, while British tourists spend more time on in-depth travel experiences. Tourists from Singapore and some other Asian markets pay greater attention to prices, attentive service, and beautiful scenery for photography.

Based on these findings, Bestprice Travel adjusts landing pages and advertising headlines for individual markets. The approach has helped increase click-through rates by 50% and tour-product conversion rates by about 60-70%.

The combination of customer relationship management (CRM) and customer data platforms (CDP) with AI has also enabled the company to focus its communications more on experiences than prices. Tu said the changes have halved the cost of acquiring an interactive message, while automation of content and image production has reduced the size of the relevant workforce by 60%.

In customer care, AI handles initial requests such as hotel searches, itinerary suggestions and tour selection. When customers move to the order-closing stage, their data is transferred to the CRM system for sales staff to take over, reducing initial consultation workloads by about 40%.

Tu stressed that AI should be adapted to each business’s specific characteristics and needs rather than adopted through a one-size-fits-all approach. Businesses should identify their own challenges and develop technological solutions suited to them.

Nguyen Thanh Huy, Director of the Vietnam Artificial Intelligence JSC, said his company provides six groups of solutions, including 24/7 virtual assistants, navigation robots, multilingual self-positioning interpretation systems, real-time AI speech translation applications, virtual assistants for tour guides, and automated ticketing kiosks.

AI-equipped airport kiosks can receive questions in 50 languages and suggest itineraries tailored to visitors’ needs. Navigation robots can help visitors find information and directions in buildings and attractions while creating new forms of interaction at destinations.

Besides providing support, robots can also interact with visitors at destinations, helping create new experiences, particularly for children, Huy added.

According to the Travel Trends 2026 report by Amadeus and Globetrender, 18% of travellers now use AI to plan trips, while 36% use it to discover new destinations.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said technology is becoming a driver of new growth for the tourism sector. This is consistent with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Political Bureau, which identifies science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation as key breakthroughs and major drivers of socio-economic development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #digital technology #AI #digital era #tourism experience
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (sixth from the right) and the leadership of Global Connect Vietnam France. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese association launched in France to foster technology, AI cooperation

In the context of the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and France, Hai said GCVF should position itself as a bridge for knowledge and technology transfer, bringing scientific and technological achievements from France and Europe to support Vietnam’s practical development needs.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and representatives of the Canadian Vietnamese Scientists and Experts Association (CVSEA) on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for greater contribution from Vietnamese experts in Canada

At a meeting with representatives of the Canadian Vietnamese Scientists and Experts Association (CVSEA) on September 25 (local time), the top leader praised the contributions and professional capabilities of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Canada, describing them as a valuable intellectual resource and an important bridge connecting Vietnam with Canada and the wider world.

Map showing the proposed location for the Can Tho High-Tech Park. (Photo: People's Committee of Can Tho city)

Can Tho city to establish over 192 million USD hi-tech park

The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park is set to become a multifunctional economic-technical zone linking scientific research, strategic technology development, business incubation, high-quality human resources training and the production of high-value-added products.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam with a delegation of outstanding overseas Vietnamese attending the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts on August 23, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam enlists OV in push for tech edge

The Ministry of Science and Technology has named the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) as the focal point to gather research problems and match them with experts under national sci-tech schemes, said NAFOSTED Deputy Director Nguyen Phu Binh. Building on its existing AI network, NAFOSTED will build a system to track those problems alongside a database of Vietnamese scientists abroad.

A semiconductor technology laboratory of the SHTP Research and Development Centre is equipped with modern facilities (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City builds comprehensive ecosystem to attract high-quality personel

Ho Chi Minh City is finalising a comprehensive policy framework for identifying, recruiting, deploying, remunerating, assessing, developing and retaining high-quality personnel. It will pursue three approaches – attraction, recruitment and selection – to expand the talent pool while effectively utilising capable personnel already within the system.

A discussion at the first Regional Student Talent Exchange Programme hosted by the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) from September 23 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore expand cooperation in semiconductor workforce training

The two countries can complement each other and work closely together to develop human resources, SSIA Executive Director Ang Wee Seng said, stressing that the workforce must be able to adapt and reskill as technology evolves, particularly as advanced manufacturing moves towards AI-supported smart manufacturing.

The executive board of the Vietnamese Experts Association in Taiwan (VNEAT) for the 2026–2028 term makes its debut. (Photo: VNA)

VNEAT strengthens Vietnam-Taiwan technology, expert connections

Nguyen Van Nam, representative of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei (VECO), and Prof. Yuei-An Liou, Honorary Chairman of VNEAT, spoke highly of the association's role as a bridge, while affirming VECO's active support for activities aimed at connecting intellectual resources and developing the Vietnamese expert community in Taiwan, China.

Members of the Phuong Quy 2 hamlet community digital technology team in Ngok Bay commune guides residents in submitting administrative applications online. (Photo: VNA)

Digital services bring transformation closer to people

Nearly two years after the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, localities have been focusing on solutions that address specific needs and deliver tangible benefits.

People try out virtual reality glasses at Techfest Vietnam 2025 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host TECHFEST Vietnam 2026 in November

TECHFEST 2026 will adopt an open-air format to encourage public participation and direct interaction with startups, businesses and investors. Key activities will include an opening ceremony, startup product exhibitions, technology demonstrations and the final round of the national innovative startup talent competition.

The semiconductor industry is directly linked to the competitiveness, technological autonomy and security of each country, requiring domestic capabilities to develop in tandem with international cooperation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan promote cooperation in semiconductor sector

VJSS-2026 provides a platform for scientists, experts and businesses to discuss the latest advances across a wide range of areas, from chip design, semiconductor components and materials to manufacturing, packaging and testing technologies, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power development key to green growth, national energy security

Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, dated August 20, 2025, on ensuring national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies firmly ensuring national energy security as a fundamental and important prerequisite for national development. It calls for adequate, stable and high-quality energy supplies for socio-economic development, national defence and security, improved living standards and environmental protection.

Strategic “Make in Vietnam” products: Businesses at the core

Strategic “Make in Vietnam” products: Businesses at the core

The list of six priority strategic technology products set out in the Prime Minister's Decision No. 2815/QD-TTg demonstrates an important shift in policy-making thinking, with businesses playing the central role in the innovation ecosystem and serving as the core element in the country’s goal of double-digit growth in the new era.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh attends the 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence in Nanning, China, on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build safe AI future with China, ASEAN

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said a safe AI future must be built on each country's governance capacity and trust among partners. Vietnam, therefore, wishes to work with China and ASEAN member states to contribute to such a future for the benefit of the people and the prosperity of the region.

The Vietnamese team at the finals of Global HackAtom 2026 in Russia from September 11–17. (Photo: published by VNA)

Vietnamese students compete in Global HackAtom 2026 finals in Russia

Participation in the international finals of Global HackAtom 2026 in Russia from September 11–17 offers Vietnamese students an opportunity to compete directly with peers from leading Russian universities with long-standing traditions in nuclear science, including Tomsk Polytechnic University and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

(Photo: Organising board)

AI contest to be organised in Vietnam

Jointly organised by Sea Limited and OpenAI, the contest is expected to provide participants with hands-on experience in artificial intelligence, while also offering a platform to exchange ideas and connect with members of the country’s fast-growing AI and developer community.