Sci-Tech

Can Tho city to establish over 192 million USD hi-tech park

The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park is set to become a multifunctional economic-technical zone linking scientific research, strategic technology development, business incubation, high-quality human resources training and the production of high-value-added products.

Map showing the proposed location for the Can Tho High-Tech Park. (Photo: People's Committee of Can Tho city)
Map showing the proposed location for the Can Tho High-Tech Park. (Photo: People's Committee of Can Tho city)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park, covering 200 hectares in O Mon ward with an estimated investment of more than 5 trillion VND (192.4 million USD), will be established in Can Tho city to serve as a technology hub for the Mekong Delta.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Khoi, the park establishment is based on the city's master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, approved under Prime Minister's Decision No. 1519/QD-TTg, relevant planning adjustments and the consensus of the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board.

The park is set to become a multifunctional economic-technical zone linking scientific research, strategic technology development, business incubation, high-quality human resources training and the production of high-value-added products.

It will prioritise biotechnology, automation, new materials, energy and post-harvest technologies. These fields are expected to support industrial and agricultural restructuring in the Mekong Delta, particularly deep processing of agricultural and aquatic products, next-generation agricultural machinery, renewable energy and climate change adaptation.

​The initial phase will cover 200 hectares, with another 100 hectares reserved for future expansion. Of the initial area, 94.8 hectares will be allocated for high-tech and strategic technology production, 31.6 hectares for research and development (R&D), human resources training and business incubation, and 20 hectares for green spaces and water surfaces. The remaining land will accommodate transport and parking facilities, administration, services and technical infrastructure.

The project will be funded by State budget and off-budget sources. The city is expected to contribute nearly 1.44 trillion VND, or 28.46% of the total, while 3.61 trillion VND, or 71.54%, will come from foreign direct investment (FDI), official development assistance (ODA) and capital from infrastructure and secondary investors.

The project will be implemented in three phases. From 2026-2028, legal procedures will be finalised, a management board established, planning approved, site clearance conducted and infrastructure construction started, with funding of about 2.64 trillion VND.

From 2028-2030, site clearance will continue and infrastructure will be completed at a cost of more than 2.41 trillion VND, entirely from off-budget sources. After 2030, the park is expected to become fully operational and attract investment in offices, R&D centres, factories and technology groups.

Initially, it will operate as a revenue-generating public service unit under the city management before being transformed into a one-member limited liability company responsible for infrastructure management and business. Equitisation will be conducted when conditions permit.

As the country's major agricultural and aquatic production hub, the Mekong Delta had been the only key economic region without a hi-tech park. The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park is expected to help fill this gap, attract high-quality investment and skilled workers, and support regional development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Can Tho Hi-Tech Park #attract high-quality investment #Can Tho city Can Tho
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Related News

Phu Tho Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Quach Tat Liem presents specific investment incentives and policies to Russian businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho woos Russian investors with new investment opportunities

Phu Tho now has 32 industrial parks covering more than 7,000ha, 18 of which are operational. It is home to major international groups such as Honda, Toyota and Piaggio, as well as more than 70 supporting enterprises supplying global technology groups including Samsung, Dell and Apple.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam with a delegation of outstanding overseas Vietnamese attending the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts on August 23, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam enlists OV in push for tech edge

The Ministry of Science and Technology has named the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) as the focal point to gather research problems and match them with experts under national sci-tech schemes, said NAFOSTED Deputy Director Nguyen Phu Binh. Building on its existing AI network, NAFOSTED will build a system to track those problems alongside a database of Vietnamese scientists abroad.

A semiconductor technology laboratory of the SHTP Research and Development Centre is equipped with modern facilities (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City builds comprehensive ecosystem to attract high-quality personel

Ho Chi Minh City is finalising a comprehensive policy framework for identifying, recruiting, deploying, remunerating, assessing, developing and retaining high-quality personnel. It will pursue three approaches – attraction, recruitment and selection – to expand the talent pool while effectively utilising capable personnel already within the system.

A discussion at the first Regional Student Talent Exchange Programme hosted by the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) from September 23 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Singapore expand cooperation in semiconductor workforce training

The two countries can complement each other and work closely together to develop human resources, SSIA Executive Director Ang Wee Seng said, stressing that the workforce must be able to adapt and reskill as technology evolves, particularly as advanced manufacturing moves towards AI-supported smart manufacturing.

The executive board of the Vietnamese Experts Association in Taiwan (VNEAT) for the 2026–2028 term makes its debut. (Photo: VNA)

VNEAT strengthens Vietnam-Taiwan technology, expert connections

Nguyen Van Nam, representative of the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei (VECO), and Prof. Yuei-An Liou, Honorary Chairman of VNEAT, spoke highly of the association's role as a bridge, while affirming VECO's active support for activities aimed at connecting intellectual resources and developing the Vietnamese expert community in Taiwan, China.

Members of the Phuong Quy 2 hamlet community digital technology team in Ngok Bay commune guides residents in submitting administrative applications online. (Photo: VNA)

Digital services bring transformation closer to people

Nearly two years after the Politburo issued Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, localities have been focusing on solutions that address specific needs and deliver tangible benefits.

People try out virtual reality glasses at Techfest Vietnam 2025 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to host TECHFEST Vietnam 2026 in November

TECHFEST 2026 will adopt an open-air format to encourage public participation and direct interaction with startups, businesses and investors. Key activities will include an opening ceremony, startup product exhibitions, technology demonstrations and the final round of the national innovative startup talent competition.

The semiconductor industry is directly linked to the competitiveness, technological autonomy and security of each country, requiring domestic capabilities to develop in tandem with international cooperation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan promote cooperation in semiconductor sector

VJSS-2026 provides a platform for scientists, experts and businesses to discuss the latest advances across a wide range of areas, from chip design, semiconductor components and materials to manufacturing, packaging and testing technologies, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power development key to green growth, national energy security

Politburo Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, dated August 20, 2025, on ensuring national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045, identifies firmly ensuring national energy security as a fundamental and important prerequisite for national development. It calls for adequate, stable and high-quality energy supplies for socio-economic development, national defence and security, improved living standards and environmental protection.

Strategic “Make in Vietnam” products: Businesses at the core

Strategic “Make in Vietnam” products: Businesses at the core

The list of six priority strategic technology products set out in the Prime Minister's Decision No. 2815/QD-TTg demonstrates an important shift in policy-making thinking, with businesses playing the central role in the innovation ecosystem and serving as the core element in the country’s goal of double-digit growth in the new era.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh attends the 2026 China–ASEAN Ministerial Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence in Nanning, China, on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build safe AI future with China, ASEAN

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh said a safe AI future must be built on each country's governance capacity and trust among partners. Vietnam, therefore, wishes to work with China and ASEAN member states to contribute to such a future for the benefit of the people and the prosperity of the region.

The Vietnamese team at the finals of Global HackAtom 2026 in Russia from September 11–17. (Photo: published by VNA)

Vietnamese students compete in Global HackAtom 2026 finals in Russia

Participation in the international finals of Global HackAtom 2026 in Russia from September 11–17 offers Vietnamese students an opportunity to compete directly with peers from leading Russian universities with long-standing traditions in nuclear science, including Tomsk Polytechnic University and the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI.

(Photo: Organising board)

AI contest to be organised in Vietnam

Jointly organised by Sea Limited and OpenAI, the contest is expected to provide participants with hands-on experience in artificial intelligence, while also offering a platform to exchange ideas and connect with members of the country’s fast-growing AI and developer community.

The meeting between the delegation from the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Station F (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France step up cooperation in science, innovation

A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy paid a working visit to France from September 13-16, focusing on exchanging experience in science and technology, innovation, startup ecosystems and human resources development.

Delegates at the workshop pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation promotes sustainable development in Mekong Delta

Experts said the Mekong Delta region does not lack data, but valuable information collected by government agencies, universities, businesses, projects and communities is scattered across different locations and formats, making it difficult to access, compare and use effectively.

Soldiers from the Dien Bien provincial Military Command offer incense at the graves of fallen soldiers at A1 Martyrs’ Cemetery before exhuming remains to collect samples (Photo: VNA)

Population data, DNA technology aid efforts to identify fallen soldiers

Under the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Public Security, the ministry’s Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) has led efforts to review and standardise information on martyrs and their relatives, collect DNA samples from relatives, and build and manage a DNA database. It also coordinates with forensic agencies to compare DNA data and identify the remains of fallen soldiers.