Can Tho city to establish over 192 million USD hi-tech park

​Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park, covering 200 hectares in O Mon ward with an estimated investment of more than 5 trillion VND (192.4 million USD), will be established in Can Tho city to serve as a technology hub for the Mekong Delta.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Khoi, the park establishment is based on the city's master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, approved under Prime Minister's Decision No. 1519/QD-TTg, relevant planning adjustments and the consensus of the municipal Party Committee's Standing Board.

The park is set to become a multifunctional economic-technical zone linking scientific research, strategic technology development, business incubation, high-quality human resources training and the production of high-value-added products.

It will prioritise biotechnology, automation, new materials, energy and post-harvest technologies. These fields are expected to support industrial and agricultural restructuring in the Mekong Delta, particularly deep processing of agricultural and aquatic products, next-generation agricultural machinery, renewable energy and climate change adaptation.

​The initial phase will cover 200 hectares, with another 100 hectares reserved for future expansion. Of the initial area, 94.8 hectares will be allocated for high-tech and strategic technology production, 31.6 hectares for research and development (R&D), human resources training and business incubation, and 20 hectares for green spaces and water surfaces. The remaining land will accommodate transport and parking facilities, administration, services and technical infrastructure.

The project will be funded by State budget and off-budget sources. The city is expected to contribute nearly 1.44 trillion VND, or 28.46% of the total, while 3.61 trillion VND, or 71.54%, will come from foreign direct investment (FDI), official development assistance (ODA) and capital from infrastructure and secondary investors.

The project will be implemented in three phases. From 2026-2028, legal procedures will be finalised, a management board established, planning approved, site clearance conducted and infrastructure construction started, with funding of about 2.64 trillion VND.

From 2028-2030, site clearance will continue and infrastructure will be completed at a cost of more than 2.41 trillion VND, entirely from off-budget sources. After 2030, the park is expected to become fully operational and attract investment in offices, R&D centres, factories and technology groups.

Initially, it will operate as a revenue-generating public service unit under the city management before being transformed into a one-member limited liability company responsible for infrastructure management and business. Equitisation will be conducted when conditions permit.

As the country's major agricultural and aquatic production hub, the Mekong Delta had been the only key economic region without a hi-tech park. The Can Tho Hi-Tech Park is expected to help fill this gap, attract high-quality investment and skilled workers, and support regional development./.

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