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Vietnamese experts in Switzerland urged to contribute to national science, technology development

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung expressed hope that Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Switzerland will continue contributing through various forms, including policy consultations and recommendations, participation in research and training, technology transfer, and connections between universities, research institutes, businesses and international organisations and their Vietnamese counterparts.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals living and working in Switzerland to explore how to leverage the overseas Vietnamese community’s resources for advancing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

At the September 26 meeting, Dung stressed that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have been identified by Vietnam as key drivers of rapid and sustainable development, with Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW setting out orientations and tasks to create breakthroughs in these areas. He noted that the new policies on overseas Vietnamese affairs outlined in Politburo Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW reaffirm the role, potential and resources of Vietnamese experts, intellectuals and scientists abroad in the country's development.

The ambassador expressed hope that Vietnamese experts and intellectuals in Switzerland will continue contributing through various forms, including policy consultations and recommendations, participation in research and training, technology transfer, and connections between universities, research institutes, businesses and international organisations and their Vietnamese counterparts.

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Officials from Vietnam's Permanent Mission to Geneva and Vietnamese experts in Switzerland pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Participants at the meeting expressed confidence in and support for the orientations for science and technology development set out in Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, as well as the policy of mobilising contributions from Vietnamese experts and intellectuals abroad under Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW.

They put forward ideas on strengthening the domestic education foundation as a basis for developing Vietnam's basic and applied sciences.

They also shared Switzerland's experience in developing science, technology and innovation ecosystems, discussed areas with potential for Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation, and explored ways to strengthen links with universities, research institutes, businesses and international organisations in Geneva.

Potential areas of cooperation discussed included telecommunications, digital technology, scientific research, human resource training and knowledge transfer.

The meeting helped strengthen connections between Vietnamese representative agencies and the Vietnamese community of experts and intellectuals in Switzerland, with a view to developing more concrete cooperation initiatives and projects in the coming time./.​

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Ambassador Mai Phan Dung #United Nations Office in Geneva #Vietnamese experts #Switzerland #digital transformation #innovation Switzerland Vietnam
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