Society

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation in policy communications

The Communist Review is enhancing ties with Korean media agencies and working on plans to launch a Korean-language version of its website to enhance external communications and contribute to Vietnam’s economic development goals.

The meeting between representatives of the Communist Review and Yonhap TV in Seoul on September 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between representatives of the Communist Review and Yonhap TV in Seoul on September 28, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation from Tap chi Cong san (Communist Review) had a working session with leaders of Yonhap TV in Seoul on September 28, focusing on modern media operations, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to content creation, and future cooperation in policy communications.

Pham Minh Tuan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review and head of the delegation, said the publication is enhancing ties with Korean media agencies and working on plans to launch a Korean-language version of its website to enhance external communications and contribute to Vietnam’s economic development goals.

He expressed his hope that Yonhap TV will share its experience in developing such a platform and provide support once the Korean-language version is launched. He also invited the Korean side' leaders and reporters to pay a working visit to Vietnam.

Introducing the Communist Review’s operations, Tuan said that in addition to Vietnamese, its online platform provides news in five other languages, namely Chinese, English, French, Spanish and Lao. The Vietnamese-language version alone attracts around one million visits each day.

As a political-theory and in-depth research publication, the Communist Review holds a vast database on the guidelines, orientations and policies of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese State. It has also been tasked with directly applying AI to the management, utilisation and dissemination of this policy database.

At the meeting, Yonhap TV shared its experience in running a 24/7 news channel. To manage the high costs of television staffing in the Republic of Korea, it has increased the use of AI, especially for automatically translating written news into multiple languages, and is working to enhance translation accuracy.

Yonhap TV spoke highly of the Communist Review’s position and said AI application will enable the publication to further strengthen its role in researching and disseminating political and social information.

Highlighting Vietnam’s strong economic growth and rising foreign investment, the Korean broadcaster stressed the important role of the media in communicating information to the world.

It said the Communist Review is one of the reliable “information windows” for investors and the international community seeking to understand Vietnam’s guidelines and policies, and expressed its wish to build a long-term partnership based on the publication’s rich historical database./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Communist Review #Yonhap TV #policy communications #artificial intelligence #Korean media agencies #Republic of Korea Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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