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Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man emphasised on September 28 that legislative work must focus on policy quality rather than the number of legal provisions, with laws designed to address practical problems, remove bottlenecks and create favourable conditions for development.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the September meeting of the Standing Board of the central steering committee on institution improvement and law enforcement on September 28. (Photo: VNA)

Urgent action needed to address law enforcement as weak link: Top leader

Chairing the September meeting of the Standing Board of the central steering committee on institution improvement and law enforcement, which also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, General Secretary and President Lam said the effectiveness of lawmaking and enforcement should be measured by the removal of bottlenecks, lower compliance costs, better mobilisation of resources, stronger discipline and the effective protection of the legitimate rights and interests of people and businesses.

NA President Tran Thanh Man delivers an address to the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

NA President urges overhaul in lawmaking mindset

NA President Man said the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat always pay attention to refresher courses for leaders and managers at all levels, which have been continuously updated.

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Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust

Effective law enforcement needed to strengthen public trust

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 28 called for urgent and fundamental improvements in law enforcement, stressing that laws must be effectively implemented to serve development, protect legitimate rights and interests, and strengthen public trust.

Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan

Vietnamese peacekeepers return home after a year in South Sudan

After a year of duty in South Sudan, 51 officers and staff of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital No. 7 returned to Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, carrying with them the memories of lives saved, challenges overcome and a mission completed far from home.

Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan

Vietnamese banh mi takes centre stage at first festival in Japan

The Vietnam Banh Mi Festival 2026 opened in Tokyo on September 26, bringing Vietnamese banh mi, food and culture closer to Japanese people and the Vietnamese community. Held for the first time in Japan, the two-day festival offers a space for cultural exchange through cuisine.

Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Traditional crafts find new life in contemporary Vietnam

Familiar materials from traditional craft villages are being given a fresh look, younger, more modern and closer to contemporary life. In Hanoi, a contemporary craft art space at 61 Trang Tien street has opened, bringing traditional crafts, creativity and today’s audiences together.

Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation

Vietnam, Holy See step up exchanges, cooperation

A delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, led by Minister Nguyen Dinh Khang, visited the Vatican's Secretariat of State, Dicastery for Evangelisation, Dicastery for Communication and Vatican Radio.

Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness

Vietnam targets lower logistics costs to strengthen competitiveness

Resolution No. 20-NQ/TW adopted recently by the Party Central Committee charts a new course for Vietnam’s maritime economy, linking growth with ecosystem protection, national security and the ability to master the country’s maritime space. Under the Resolution, Vietnam also targets reducing logistics costs to under 12% of GDP by 2030 and creating up to six global-standard logistics hubs. Achieving this requires restructuring supply chains, expanding multimodal transit, and turning the sea into a major economic engine.

S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive

S'tieng youth keep traditional music, dance alive

For more than three years, the S'tieng BP Cultural Club in Tan Hung commune, Dong Nai city has served as a place where traditional cultural values are taught and promoted, helping foster pride in ethnic identity and bring S'tieng culture closer to visitors from both inside and outside the province.

VNA steps up fight against fake news

VNA steps up fight against fake news

As Vietnam’s sole national news agency, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) is responsible for disseminating official information and documents from the Party and State, providing information in support of Party leadership and State management, and collecting and distributing news in a variety of formats to serve media organisations, the public and audiences at home and abroad.

Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

Vietnam, Canada step up financial cooperation

As part of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam’s State visit to Canada, Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan held a courtesy meeting with Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne and worked with FinDev Canada leaders to strengthen financial cooperation and mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development.

Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

Mid-Autumn Festival brings culture closer to children

A range of meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival activities have been held nationwide, offering children opportunities to enjoy traditional festivities, explore local cultural heritage and receive care and support from the community, particularly those facing difficult circumstances.

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Canada

On the morning of September 24 (local time), Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour hosted a grand welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to Canada.

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary and President To Lam receives leaders of major US corporations

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of several major US corporations in New York on September 23 afternoon (local time), as part of his trip to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and conduct bilateral activities.