Top legislator underscores quality over quantity in lawmaking

Chairing the September meeting of the Standing Board of the central steering committee on institution improvement and law enforcement, which also saw the attendance of Politburo members: Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, General Secretary and President Lam said the effectiveness of lawmaking and enforcement should be measured by the removal of bottlenecks, lower compliance costs, better mobilisation of resources, stronger discipline and the effective protection of the legitimate rights and interests of people and businesses.