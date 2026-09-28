Reference exchange rate down 9 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,632 VND/USD on September 28, down 9 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,914 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,350 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases from the September 25 trading session.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,790 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,170 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the previous session./.

VNA