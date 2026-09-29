Vietnam’s manufacturing, labour market show positive signs

Hanoi (VNA) – International organisations and media outlets have noted positive signs in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector, alongside rising recruitment demand as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes employment trends.



Manufacturing sustains growth momentum



According to the August 2026 Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report released by S&P Global and cited by pmi.spglobal.com, Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continued to recover, with output and new orders growing strongly amid easing cost pressures. Manufacturers have focused on improving operational efficiency rather than expanding their workforce, reflecting a greater emphasis on core productivity.



Specifically, the PMI rose to 53.3 points in August from 52.9 in July, remaining above the 50-point threshold for the 14th consecutive month and recording its strongest improvement since February 2026.



Notably, output expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years, extending the growth streak to 16 months, while new orders recorded their strongest increase since October 2025, driven by new product development and improved customer demand.



New export orders, however, declined for the first time in five months although the decrease was marginal. Input cost inflation also eased to its lowest level in 11 months.



The manufacturing sector remains optimistic about output in 2026, supported by new products and strong demand. Easing price and supply pressures have enabled manufacturers to improve efficiency and increase output despite a cautious approach to workforce expansion amid geopolitical uncertainties.



Labour market responds to AI wave



Alongside the recovery in manufacturing, recruitment demand in Vietnam is also showing an upward trend. HR Asia cited “The Great Restructuring: ASEAN Consumer and Business Trends Survey 2026”, conducted by recruitment and human resources consultancy Reeracoen Group and market research firm Rakuten Insight, as showing that Vietnam is leading ASEAN in economic growth momentum, improved business revenue and increased recruitment demand amid supply-chain restructuring.



Job seekers attend a job fair at the headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Centre. (Photo: VNA)

The survey found that 46% of Vietnamese businesses reported improved revenue, the highest rate among the surveyed markets, while 16% expanded recruitment. Business confidence was also relatively positive, with 59% of business leaders expressing confidence in their prospects and 27% reporting increased investment.



Meanwhile, AI and automation are increasingly influencing career decisions, with 39% of respondents considering them a key factor in changing jobs, slightly exceeding the proportions citing higher income and better work-life balance, both at 37%.



Vietnam was the only of the six surveyed markets where AI and automation ranked first among factors encouraging workers to change careers, highlighting the growing impact of technology on employment choices.



The figures indicate that increasingly vibrant business activity in Vietnam is accompanied by major shifts in workers’ expectations, requiring businesses to meet rising recruitment needs while developing human resources suited to an increasingly technology-driven workplace./