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Vietnam, Canada open new avenues for energy cooperation

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung recently held talks with Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, focusing on implementing the newly signed memorandum of understanding on energy and clean energy transition cooperation.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (left) and Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson at their talks. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (left) and Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson at their talks. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Canada’s elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership has opened new avenues for cooperation in energy, spanning liquefied natural gas (LNG), clean energy, hydrogen, nuclear power and equipment supply chains.

The two sides have also begun establishing mechanisms to turn high-level commitments into concrete programmes and projects.

Within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s recent state visit to Canada, Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung held talks with Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, focusing on implementing the newly signed memorandum of understanding on energy and clean energy transition cooperation.

The two ministers agreed to establish a joint working group to advance collaboration. The Vietnamese side assigned the Energy and Petroleum Department as the focal point, with the participation of the Electricity Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and relevant agencies.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Canada Tran Thu Quynh said that following the announcement of the Strategic Partnership, the two ministries have quickly moved to translate the new framework into practical cooperation.

The two ministers discussed specific projects and needs, identifying LNG, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), clean energy, hydrogen and, notably, nuclear energy as areas with potential.

Hung highlighted Vietnam’s growing demand for LNG to support gas-fired power generation under the revised Power Development Plan VIII, and proposed expanding cooperation toward making Vietnam a storage and distribution hub for Canadian LNG in the region.

Meanwhile, Hodgson introduced investment opportunities in Canadian LNG projects and invited Vietnamese businesses to explore participation.

Civil nuclear energy is another promising area. Vietnam proposed Canada share experience in legal frameworks, regulation, safety management and human resources training. Hodgson said Canada is developing small modular reactor (SMR) projects and invited the Vietnamese minister to visit one.

To advance this cooperation, Hung also met with representatives from AtkinsRéalis, a Canadian company with CANDU technology and expertise in engineering and nuclear power projects. The two sides agreed to continue discussions on support for training and information sharing on nuclear technology. A seminar on CANDU technology and AtkinsRéalis’ capabilities is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

Quynh noted that nuclear cooperation is not limited to technology transfer. Canada has recognised Vietnam’s capabilities in precision mechanical equipment design, manufacturing and engineering, potentially creating opportunities for Vietnamese firms to join nuclear energy supply chains.

Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, said energy will be an important area of Vietnam–Canada economic ties, noting Canada’s abundant energy resources and the need to connect them with markets such as Vietnam.

He said energy security is closely linked to economic and national security, with conventional energy, large-scale nuclear power, SMRs and emerging energy sources all expected to help meet growing global electricity demand.

The elevation of bilateral ties, Hyder said, provides a stronger foundation for bilateral investment and co-investment, with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) offering opportunities not only to expand trade but also to jointly invest, produce and create new value./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Vietnam-Canada Strategic Partnership #energy cooperation #nuclear power #LNG #CPTPP Canada Vietnam
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