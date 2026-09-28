World

Canadian media highlight new milestone in Vietnam–Canada relations

The coverage by Canadian media and researchers shows that the top Vietnamese leader's state visit was seen not only as an important diplomatic milestone but also as an opportunity for the two countries to deepen substantive cooperation, diversify partnerships and seek new drivers of development amid a changing global landscape.

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada website published two commentaries by former parliamentarian Bryon Wilfert and researcher Julie Nguyen on the significance of the visit. (Photo: Screenshot of the articles)
The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada website published two commentaries by former parliamentarian Bryon Wilfert and researcher Julie Nguyen on the significance of the visit. (Photo: Screenshot of the articles)

Ottawa (VNA) – The state visit to Canada by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and the elevation of Vietnam–Canada relations to a Strategic Partnership have drawn attention from Canadian media and researchers.

The coverage by Canadian media and researchers shows that the top Vietnamese leader's state visit was seen not only as an important diplomatic milestone but also as an opportunity for the two countries to deepen substantive cooperation, diversify partnerships and seek new drivers of development amid a changing global landscape.

The Canadian Press ran an article titled “Vietnam’s leader To Lam upgrades Canada to a Strategic Partner”, which was republished by CTV News, noting that the visit came as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was promoting cooperation among middle powers amid mounting economic pressures.

Reporter Dylan Robertson quoted General Secretary and President Lam as saying during his visit that in a volatile world, trust, responsibility and shared interests in and of themselves are strategic values.

The Canadian Press also cited Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, who said Canada and Vietnam share similarities in their efforts to strengthen resilience, diversify partnerships and maintain autonomy while avoiding excessive dependence on or pressure from any major power.

According to Nadjibulla, both countries are seeking to diversify supply chains and reduce overreliance on the US. While Vietnam has a significant trade surplus with Canada, Canadian businesses have yet to fully tap opportunities in the Southeast Asian market of around 100 million people.

The article also highlighted Vietnam's role as chair of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in 2026 and prospects for stronger cooperation between the CPTPP and the European Union, thereby expanding linkages among middle powers in response to policies that exert economic pressure.

Meanwhile, CBC News published an article by Jennifer Yoon which mentioned potential benefits for Canada from stronger ties with Vietnam. It noted that the visit could mark a turning point in bilateral relations as Vietnam has become Canada's largest trading partner in Southeast Asia.

Speaking to CBC, Julie Nguyen, Chair of the Canada–ASEAN Initiatives at the York Centre for Asian Research, said it was time for the two countries to elevate their partnership to the next level to ensure economic resilience and security.

She said that to achieve its goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045, Vietnam needs to move into advanced manufacturing, science, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) development, noting that all of these products and services could be provided by Canada.

CBC quoted Jeff Nankivell, Oresident and CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, as saying Vietnam could play an important role in Canada's efforts to conclude a free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to Nankivell, both countries need to diversify their partnerships in response to the impacts of US tariff policies. In the energy sector, he said Vietnam is a potential market for Canadian liquefied natural gas, crude oil and nuclear technology, while the two could step up cooperation to meet Vietnam's growing energy demand.

Television network CityNews covered the welcoming ceremony for the top Vietnamese leader at Rideau Hall, highlighting the historic significance of the visit and noting that bilateral trade has doubled over the past five years.

The report also cited Nankivell on opportunities for energy cooperation and interviewed Julie Nguyen, co-founder and director of the Canada–Vietnam Trade Council, about the Vietnamese community in Canada and its role in connecting businesses and expanding export markets.

Television reports by The Canadian Press also carried remarks by Prime Minister Carney and General Secretary and President Lam on new directions for bilateral cooperation.

Carney stressed that the relationship goes beyond trade to encompass education, innovation, security and supply chains. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese leader proposed making science and technology a new pillar of bilateral relations, with priority given to joint research on applied AI, clean energy and maritime technology.

The Hill Times published an opinion article by Vina Nadjibulla titled “Canada–Vietnam ties are about more than trade”, which wrote that although Ottawa and Hanoi have different geopolitical positions, both are seeking greater resilience, diversified partnerships and room for manoeuvre in an increasingly competitive world.

According to the author, Vietnam's foreign policy, based on national interests, self-reliance and flexibility in relations with major powers, offers a perspective of interest as Canada seeks to reduce risks stemming from excessive dependence on the US market. The value of bilateral relations, therefore, lies not only in trade but also in their potential to help both countries strengthen resilience to global changes.

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada also published commentaries by former parliamentarian Bryon Wilfert and researcher Julie Nguyen on the significance of the visit.

Wilfert said Canada should seize opportunities from Vietnam and translate the Strategic Partnership framework into concrete cooperation in agriculture, energy, critical minerals, aerospace, clean technology, semiconductors and education. He also proposed enhancing direct air connectivity to promote trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

Meanwhile, Nguyen analysed similarities between Canada and Vietnam as middle powers seeking to maintain strategic autonomy in relations with larger neighbouring countries. She said Vietnam's experience in preserving independence, maintaining flexibility in international relations and pursuing long-term development interests offers lessons of interest to Canada./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #NQ10 #state visit to Canada #To Lam #Vietnam–Canada relations #Canadian media Canada Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (middle), Governor General Louise Arbour (L) and PM Mark Carney (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Canada ties enter dynamic, substantive new phase

The two countries also share common views on international law, free trade and regional stability, with complementary strengths in play: Vietnam is leaning on science, technology and global integration to hit development targets for 2030 and 2045, while Canada is diversifying its markets and expanding its footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to US, Canada underscores Vietnam’s message in new era: FM

Bilateral and multilateral engagement during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's five-day trip through the US and Canada opened doors for concrete cooperation while advancing shared goals with the UN, US and Canada want Vietnam to take a bigger hand in global and regional affairs.

See more

Thailand promotes “Chip Made in Thailand” strategy

Thailand promotes “Chip Made in Thailand” strategy

According to Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the strategy aims to attract 500 billion THB (about 15 billion USD) in investment over the next five years through 2030, and more than 2.5 trillion THB by 2050. Thailand also targets raising revenue from the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries to 5 trillion THB and creating more than 230,000 jobs.

Singaporean labour market sends mixed signals

Singaporean labour market sends mixed signals

About 4,620 workers in Singapore were retrenched in the second quarter of 2026, or about two per 1,000 workers, up significantly from 3,830 in the first quarter. The figure was the highest since the fourth quarter of 2020, when Singapore was heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has remained Thailand’s largest solar panel supplier over the past five years.

Thailand’s solar panel imports surge

China has remained Thailand’s largest solar panel supplier over the past five years. Its exports to Thailand reached a record 649.1 million USD in 2023, out of total imports of 654.2 million USD. The figure subsequently fell to 422.3 million USD in 2024 and 364.1 million USD in 2025.

Timor-Leste encourages women to develop businesses using local resources

Timor-Leste encourages women to develop businesses using local resources

According to a nationwide survey conducted by the Timor-Leste Women’s Business Association (AEMTL) from October 2024 to March 2025, nearly 63% of the women-owned businesses surveyed were operating informally or had not been registered with SERVE, Timor-Leste’s business registration and licensing authority.

A tourist in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

World Bank recommends Thailand develop satellite cities to drive growth

According to the World Bank's “Thailand Cities of the Future: Urban Foundations for a High-Income Economy” report, Thailand’s urban system remains heavily concentrated in Bangkok, which generates close to half of national output and is nearly 27 times larger than Chiang Mai, the country’s second-largest city.

Singapore's core inflation rises to 2.2% in August

Singapore's core inflation rises to 2.2% in August

Data released by Singapore's Department of Statistics (SingStat) on September 23 showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs, increased from 2% in July to 2.2% in August.

The ASEAN Regional Dialogue for Circular Economy in Makati city on September 22 is expected to help promote a coordinated approach to the circular economy amid growing challenges posed by plastic pollution and waste in many countries across the region. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Philippines develops national plastics roadmap

A Philippine official said government agencies, local governments and development partners are already implementing programmes to address plastic waste, but noted that the efforts need to be mapped to identify gaps.