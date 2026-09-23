World

Singapore's core inflation rises to 2.2% in August

Data released by Singapore's Department of Statistics (SingStat) on September 23 showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs, increased from 2% in July to 2.2% in August.

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore's core inflation rose to 2.2% in August, amid increases in services, retail, and food prices, while the government warned that high energy prices and rising input costs could continue to put pressure on import prices in the coming quarters.

Data released by Singapore's Department of Statistics (SingStat) on September 23 showed that core inflation, which excludes private transport and accommodation costs, increased from 2% in July to 2.2% in August.

​Overall inflation also rose from 2.2% to 2.3% during the same period. The increase in core inflation offset the impact of a decline in private transport inflation. Specifically, private transport inflation fell from 8% in July to 7.5% in August due to slower increases in car prices.

Meanwhile, services inflation rose from 1.7% to 2%, primarily driven by faster increases in airfares and end-to-end transportation services. Inflation in retail and other goods increased from 1.4% to 1.8%, reflecting higher price increases in clothing, footwear, and personal care products.

Food prices rose 2.3% year-on-year, up from 2.2% in July, mainly due to faster increases in catering services, although inflation in unprocessed food decreased. Notably, electricity and gas inflation remained high at 8.7%, unchanged from the previous month. Housing costs inflation remained at 0.8%.

In a joint statement on September 23, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that high global energy prices had driven up electricity, gas, and transport costs in Singapore. MAS and MTI warned that world oil prices remained high and volatile, while unfavourable weather conditions could reduce agricultural output and push up the prices of imported food in Singapore.

According to the two agencies, as higher input costs continue to spread through global supply chains, the prices of many goods and services imported by Singapore are projected to rise in the coming quarters, adding further pressure on domestic inflation./.​

VNA
#Singapore #Singapore's core inflation #SingStat #Monetary Authority of Singapore Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The Strait of Malacca as seen from Malaysia (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore reaffirm commitment to safeguarding key straits

At the 17th Cooperation Forum held in Singapore on August 25, the three nations affirmed the status of the SOMS as straits used for international navigation – where the right of transit applies, as enshrined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reflected in customary international law.

Singapore unveils measures to strengthen family support

Singapore unveils measures to strengthen family support

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that under the new childcare leave policy, each working parent will be entitled to eight days of leave per year if they have one child aged 12 or below, 10 days if they have two children, and 12 days if they have three or more children

See more

The ASEAN Regional Dialogue for Circular Economy in Makati city on September 22 is expected to help promote a coordinated approach to the circular economy amid growing challenges posed by plastic pollution and waste in many countries across the region. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Philippines develops national plastics roadmap

A Philippine official said government agencies, local governments and development partners are already implementing programmes to address plastic waste, but noted that the efforts need to be mapped to identify gaps.

Singapore’s public sector offers highest pay premium for AI talent

Cambodia invests 30 million USD in e-waste management

The initiative is being implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with 26 million USD in co-financing from the Cambodian Government and private-sector partners and a 4-million-USD grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Cambodia strives for inclusive, sustainable development

Cambodia’s development vision is based on inclusive prosperity, with no one left behind, particularly vulnerable groups, including women and girls, persons with disabilities, vulnerable families and rural communities.

Timor-Leste prepares legal instruments for ASEAN integration

Timor-Leste prepares legal instruments for ASEAN integration

Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Rangel said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste is coordinating with other ministries and agencies to develop and finalise necessary legal instruments for integration, with nearly 50 targeted for completion in 2026 - 2027.

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic ⁠Security Maros Sefcovic (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Philippines, EU reach initial agreement on FTA

Electronics are a key area of EU-Philippine trade, with the EU exporting aircraft, pork and pharmaceuticals, while importing semiconductors, microchips and industrial machinery manufactured in the Philippines.

ASEAN, Hong Kong revise investment pact to strengthen protection

ASEAN, Hong Kong revise investment pact to strengthen protection

The protocol provides for fair treatment of businesses, free movement of investment capital and profits, and compensation for losses caused by war, conflict or other circumstances. It is expected to strengthen legal protection, improve the investment environment and encourage greater investment flows.

Indonesia expands People’s School programme for poor children

Indonesia expands People’s School programme for poor children

Led by the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs, the programme was launched in July 2025 as a boarding-school model for children from disadvantaged families, with priority given to those who have dropped out or are at risk of dropping out. Students receive State-supported education, accommodation and daily living services.

AI exhibition areas at CAEXPO 2026 attract the attention of both businesses and visitors. (Photo: VNA)

CAEXPO highlights China–ASEAN AI cooperation

Wang Jicai, Secretary General of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said exhibition space for AI increased 60% from the previous edition, while the number of participating companies rose 48% year on year to 296.

As screenshot of the press release published on the website of the Office of the Governor General of Canada.

Canada attaches importance to relations with Vietnam: statement

“Vietnam is an important partner for Canada in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a valued partner within APEC and the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF)," according to a statement issued by the Office of the Governor General of Canada.

Heads of delegations from the 11 ASEAN countries and China participate in the launch of the 23rd China–ASEAN Expo on September 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste co-hosts China–ASEAN Expo

This is the first time Timor-Leste has participated in CAEXPO as ASEAN’s 11th member and also the first time it has served as a co-organiser of the event.

Lao Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance (UXO)/Mine Action Sector Thongsavanh Phomvihane delivers his closing remark at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane Action Plan on cluster munitions adopted

The Vientiane Action Plan 2027–2031 serves as a crucial strategic roadmap for expanding the convention’s membership and comprehensively implementing the CCM from now until the next five-year review cycle.

Professor Piper Campbell, Chair of the Department of Foreign Policy and Global Security at American University’s School of International Service. (Photo published by VNA)

Substantive cooperation drives Vietnam-US relations: US professor

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Washington DC ahead of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the High-level General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, Professor Piper Campbell described 2026 as an active year in Vietnam-US relations.