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Timor-Leste prepares legal instruments for ASEAN integration

Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Rangel said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste is coordinating with other ministries and agencies to develop and finalise necessary legal instruments for integration, with nearly 50 targeted for completion in 2026 - 2027.

Jakarta (VNA) - Timor-Leste is preparing 60 legal instruments to implement its commitments and ensure full integration into ASEAN after becoming the 11th member of the regional organisation.

Vice Minister for ASEAN Affairs Milena Rangel said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Timor-Leste is coordinating with other ministries and agencies to develop and finalise necessary legal instruments for integration, with nearly 50 targeted for completion in 2026 - 2027.

According to the official, these legal instruments are part of the roadmap for implementing the ASEAN Economic Community Pillar for 2026 - 2030, encompassing areas such as trade facilitation, competition, customs reform, and customs agency operations. Some instruments will be approved by the Council of Ministers or Parliament before taking effect.

Besides commitments within ASEAN, Rangel said that Timor-Leste is also carefully studying the requirements related to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). These are highly binding commitments that need to be thoroughly assessed to ensure they do not disadvantage domestic industries, she said, adding that the Timor-Leste Government is conducting research before beginning related negotiations.

Previously, the Government of Timor-Leste had submitted to Parliament documents for accession to a series of ASEAN economic instruments, including the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Services (AFAS), the ASEAN Agreement on Trade in Services (ATISA), and related documents concerning financial cooperation, goods classification, and customs. The government assessed that participation in these mechanisms would facilitate Timor-Leste's deeper integration into the regional market while supporting economic diversification and attracting investment.

The finalisation of the legal framework is considered one of the crucial steps for Timor-Leste to transition from full membership to substantive integration, thereby gradually meeting the common standards and obligations of the bloc./.

VNA
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