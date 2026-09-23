Cambodia invests 30 million USD in e-waste management

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment on September 19 announced a 30-million-USD initiative to improve electronic waste (e-waste) management, reduce pollution and promote the transition to a circular economy over five years.

The initiative is being implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with 26 million USD in co-financing from the Cambodian Government and private-sector partners and a 4-million-USD grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The project will improve e-waste management across the electronics value chain, use resources more efficiently and reduce hazardous substances entering the environment.​

It is expected to directly benefit more than 200,000 people, reduce about 27,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and prevent more than 20,000 tonnes of pollutants from entering the environment.​

Chuop Paris, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment, said the initiative aims to shift Cambodia from the traditional “take-make-dispose” model towards a circular economy that makes efficient use of resources, reduces waste and protects people and the environment.​

UNDP Resident Representative in Cambodia Enrico Gaveglia said about 24 million electronic devices were in use in the country in 2024, highlighting the need to strengthen systems for handling end-of-life products.​

He stressed that stronger management and safer collection and recycling practices are needed to protect workers and communities from hazardous substances.​

GEF Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson Claude Gascon warned that the environmental impact of growing electronics use would become increasingly difficult to manage without effective management systems. He called for creating clear policies and standards to promote safe and sustainable e-waste handling./.