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Cambodia strives for inclusive, sustainable development

Cambodia’s development vision is based on inclusive prosperity, with no one left behind, particularly vulnerable groups, including women and girls, persons with disabilities, vulnerable families and rural communities.

Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has reaffirmed Cambodia’s commitment to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by promoting inclusive prosperity, investing in people, protecting the environment and strengthening partnerships and cooperation, reported the national news agency AKP.

Addressing the “SDG Moment 2026” on September 18, the PM said the SDGs represent a promise that every person in Cambodia should have equal opportunities to live a better life with dignity and hope.

He described the SDGs as reflecting Cambodia’s journey from recovery to resilience by translating development progress into lasting opportunities for its people.

Hun Manet stressed that Cambodia’s development vision is based on inclusive prosperity, with no one left behind, particularly vulnerable groups, including women and girls, persons with disabilities, vulnerable families and rural communities. He underlined the importance of investing in people through quality education and lifelong learning, improved healthcare, social protection and decent work, saying that investment in people strengthens families, communities and the future of the nation.

The leader emphasised that Cambodia recognises that no country can achieve the SDGs alone. He attributed Cambodia’s achievements over the years to partnership, solidarity and cooperation, highlighting that collective efforts can turn commitments into actions and actions into positive outcomes for people and the planet./.

VNA
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