Laos boosts cooperation to fight scam centres

Hanoi (VNA) – Laos is fostering cooperation with Thailand and international partners to combat money laundering linked to scam centres and other forms of transnational crime.

The local Pasaxon newspaper reported that a seminar was held here on September 21 under the theme "Prevention and Suppression of Money Laundering Linked to Scam Centres".

The seminar took place amid growing concerns over transnational criminal networks in the Lower Mekong sub-region, particularly those involved in scam centres and illegal online gambling.

Participants discussed the increasing use of digital technologies, cryptocurrencies and mule accounts to commit fraud, launder illicit proceeds and facilitate other criminal activities.

Laos has made combating online scams a national priority and is working to strengthen its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework in line with the Financial Action Task Force action plan. The measures are targeted for completion by January 2027./.