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Malaysia boosts air connectivity, draws more Middle Eastern tourists

Malaysia welcomed 30,257 visitors from the GCC region between January and June, reflecting the market's potential in family holidays, luxury travel, Muslim-friendly tourism, shopping, wellness, gastronomy, nature and experiential travel.

Passengers handle boarding procedures at Kuala Lumpur International Airport of Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)
Passengers handle boarding procedures at Kuala Lumpur International Airport of Malaysia. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is bolstering air connectivity and tourism cooperation with the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to increase tourist arrivals from the Middle East, according to its national news agency Bernama.

The effort was highlighted during a recent working visit to Dubai by Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Chua Choon Hwa, who held discussions with airlines, travel agencies and tourism industry players.

According to Tourism Malaysia's statement, among the key outcomes were Tourism Malaysia's signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Emirates and Qatar Airways to strengthen tourism promotion and joint marketing efforts.

The country welcomed 30,257 visitors from the GCC region between January and June, reflecting the market's potential in family holidays, luxury travel, Muslim-friendly tourism, shopping, wellness, gastronomy, nature and experiential travel.

The initiatives are also in line with the Visit Malaysia 2026–2027 campaign, which aims to increase international visitor arrivals, including from the UAE, GCC and wider Middle Eastern markets./.

VNA
#Tourism Malaysia #Qatar Airways #Gulf Cooperation Council #Middle Eastern tourists #Malaysia #tourist arrivals from the Middle East Malaysia
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