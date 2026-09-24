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Cambodia, Mastercard discuss expanding digital payment services

The expansion of the Bakong Tourists payment application to international users aims to make digital payments more convenient for foreign visitors as Cambodia continues to develop its digital payment ecosystem.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) and Mastercard have discussed expanding the country’s digital payment services for international visitors, focusing on the Bakong Tourists application and measures to prevent payment fraud.

NBC Governor Chea Serey held a meeting with a senior Mastercard delegation led by Donald Ong, Division President for Mastercard’s East Southeast Asia division, on September 22.

The meeting highlighted progress in Cambodia’s payment system, particularly the expansion of the Bakong Tourists payment application to international users. The initiative aims to make digital payments more convenient for foreign visitors as Cambodia continues to develop its digital payment ecosystem.

Chea Serey and Ong also exchanged views on strengthening the security of digital payment systems amid growing demand for digital transactions. Discussions focused on fraud monitoring and prevention mechanisms, and risk mitigation measures to improve payment security and public confidence.

The Cambodian official also highlighted the upcoming Black Swan Summit, which will be held alongside the Francophonie Summit in November, as an opportunity to showcase the country’s digital payment achievements to international delegates.

The side event will provide a platform for sharing experience and demonstrating innovations in Cambodia’s digital payment systems, while allowing international visitors to experience the services firsthand./.

VNA
#National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) #Mastercard #digital payment services #international visitors #Bakong Tourists Cambodia
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