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Timor-Leste expands national cultural heritage list

The designations provide a legal basis for protecting and promoting the historical and cultural values of the sites.

Hanoi (VNA) – Timor-Leste has designated the Cultural Landscape of Tutuala in Lautém Municipality, along with Portuguese-origin architectural heritage in Dili and Liquiçá, as National Cultural Heritage.

The designations provide a legal basis for protecting and promoting the historical and cultural values of the sites.

The country’s Secretary of State for Art and Culture Jorge Soares Cristóvão said the move is a first step in a broader process to establish the value of the heritage sites and implement conservation measures.

The Cultural Landscape of Tutuala is notable for its archaeological sites and rock art, including paintings on rock walls. Timor-Leste authorities are working with UNESCO on conservation efforts, focusing on protecting the rock art and raising local awareness of the importance of the archaeological sites.

The Portuguese-origin architectural heritage in Dili and Liquiçá was also recognised for its historical and cultural significance, creating a framework for conservation and promotion.

Timor-Leste has established an interministerial working group involving government bodies to support conservation efforts. Its members include the Ministry of Public Works, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and agencies responsible for place names, urban planning and forestry.

Luís Nívio Soares, Secretary-General of the National Commission of Timor-Leste for UNESCO, said the national recognition of Tutuala’s archaeological and rock-art landscape and the architectural heritage is a preparatory step toward international heritage nominations.

For Tutuala, work will include research, completion of technical documentation, and conservation and management measures in line with procedures under the UNESCO World Heritage Convention./.

VNA
#Timor-Leste #Cultural Landscape of Tutuala #Portuguese-origin architectural heritage #cultural heritage of Timor-Leste Timor-Leste
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