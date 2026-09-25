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Thailand promotes “Chip Made in Thailand” strategy

According to Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the strategy aims to attract 500 billion THB (about 15 billion USD) in investment over the next five years through 2030, and more than 2.5 trillion THB by 2050. Thailand also targets raising revenue from the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries to 5 trillion THB and creating more than 230,000 jobs.

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Board on September 24 approved a national strategy for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry, aiming to build a comprehensive semiconductor industry chain and promote the production of chips made domestically.

According to Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the strategy aims to attract 500 billion THB (about 15 billion USD) in investment over the next five years through 2030, and more than 2.5 trillion THB by 2050. Thailand also targets raising revenue from the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries to 5 trillion THB and creating more than 230,000 jobs.

The strategy will be implemented in three phases, with the goal of establishing a supply chain spanning chip design, front-end manufacturing, assembly, advanced packaging and testing.

By 2030, the country will focus on upgrading assembly and testing capabilities and laying the groundwork for front-end manufacturing; by 2040, it will step up efforts to attract investment in chip design and wafer fabrication; and by 2050, it aims to establish a complete supply chain and develop Thai companies into industry leaders.

A highlight of the strategy is human resources development. The “Siam Silica” programme aims to train and develop 86,600 workers by 2030, including 84,900 highly skilled personnel and around 1,700 highly qualified researchers.

The strategy also introduces support mechanisms covering investment incentives, technology, human resources, infrastructure and the business environment. The Thai Government plans to develop tailored incentive packages to attract targeted investors while preparing electricity, water and clean energy infrastructure for semiconductor industrial clusters./.

VNA
#Chip Made in Thailand #national strategy for semiconductor and advanced electronics industry Thailand
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