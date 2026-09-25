Malaysia diversifies tourism products to lure visitors

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Tourism Malaysia recently launched three tourism offerings featuring 118 experience-based packages and itineraries aimed at expanding domestic and international tourism options, according to the Bernama.

Its Director-General Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim said the three offerings cater to specific tourist segments by integrating elements of education, gastronomy, agriculture, culture, nature and local community engagement.

The 118 packages comprise 29 Edu+ 2.0 packages, 23 EatVenture gastronomy packages and 66 Taste of Orchard agro-tourism packages.

He said the expanded range of offerings will encourage repeat visitors to discover new attractions, explore more destinations and extend their stay in Malaysia.

Information on the packages is available through Tourism Malaysia’s official promotional platforms./.