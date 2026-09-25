Indonesia: Two new islands emerge near Anak Krakatau volcano after eruptions

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Geological Agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has reported the emergence of two new islands northwest and southeast of Mount Anak Krakatau in the Sunda Strait following a series of eruptions earlier this month.

Acting Director of the Geological Agency Lana Saria said the emergence of the two islands was confirmed based on reports from sailors and volunteers, as well as analysis of Sentinel satellite imagery through September 23.

One island is about 760 metres northwest of Anak Krakatau’s shoreline, while the other lies about 495 metres southeast of the volcano. The two islands are aligned along a Northwest–Southeast axis, with the volcano’s main crater located between them.

Lana said the emergence of the islands is believed to be closely linked to Anak Krakatau’s continuous eruptions from September 4 to 6. During that period, an eruption lasting about 25 hours generated a large lava flow, increasing the volcano’s land area by approximately 32.8 hectares.

However, the Indonesian Geological Agency stressed that further data collection and research are needed to determine the exact nature of the two new islands. They could potentially be new eruption sites or areas where secondary volcanic materials have accumulated.

The alert level for Anak Krakatau had previously been maintained at Level III. From September 21, authorities lowered it to Level II following a decline in volcanic activity. The Geological Agency has also redefined the danger zones around the volcano.

Under the new regulations, residents and tourists are prohibited from entering within 2km of the main crater and within 1km of the two newly emerged islands.

Recent eruptions of Anak Krakatau have significantly disrupted transport and affected the lives of residents around the Sunda Strait. Volcanic ash forced several airports, including Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, to temporarily close and disrupted aviation in Banten and Lampung provinces. Authorities have also warned residents and vessels to stay away from dangerous areas around the volcano./.

​