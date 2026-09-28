Malaysia among fast-growing Asia-Pacific economies in 2026: Moody’s Analytics

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is among six major Asia-Pacific economies expected to record faster real gross domestic product (GDP) growth than China in 2026, supported by its integration into the artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain, according to Moody’s Analytics.



In its “Asia-Pacific Outlook: RAMpocalypse Now” report, Moody’s Analytics said Malaysia, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan (China) are projected to grow faster than mainland China this year.



The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) cited Moody’s Analytics as saying that GDP growth in the Asia-Pacific region will slow in 2026. But economies most deeply integrated into the AI supply chain will buck the trend. Taiwan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Singapore, and Malaysia will grow faster in 2026 than in 2025. All but the RoK will outpace China this year.



The report indicated that strong demand for semiconductors and other technology products has increased exports from Taiwan, the RoK, mainland China, and some Southeast Asian regions, balancing out weaknesses in other areas.



However, Moody’s Analytics expects Asia-Pacific's overall economic growth to moderate to 4.3% in 2026 from 4.4% in 2025, before slowing further to 3.7% in 2027.



Higher prices and tighter monetary policy, partly stemming from the conflict in West Asia, are expected to weigh on household demand and investment in traditional manufacturing and services./.

VNA